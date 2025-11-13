Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Kyle Lucey

Kyle Lucey is a powerhouse stand-up comedian whose deeply personal style draws from a life of chaos, resilience, and relentless self-reflection. Known for his fearless honesty and razor-sharp writing, Kyle’s comedy cuts straight to the core—turning pain into punchlines and trauma into catharsis. His international breakthrough came through standout performances in the Netherlands, where the no-nonsense crowds pushed him to strip away performative habits and write with raw sincerity. That shift led to sold-out shows at some of Europe’s top clubs, including Comedy Club Haug in Rotterdam and the legendary Hot Water Comedy Club in the UK.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would say that my style is deeply personal. My life has been extremely chaotic, so I write about my experiences. I think a comedian is their funniest when they are tuned into the frequency of their truth, and for so many years, I was ashamed of mine. However ugly my truth may be, that is what also makes me create an experience that is wonderfully human. When I broke out in the international scene with my world tours, I removed all dishonesty from my set. in Netherlands western comedians commonly say “the Dutch don’t laugh,” But I soon realized that they are intently watching the comedian on stage, looking for fraudulence.

After realizing that, I started actually speaking my mind and removing my filter. I found that brought me success, and soon after some prominent performances at shows like Boom Chicago and Comedy Café, I started selling out comedy clubs at the top venues in the country like Comedy Club Haug in Rotterdam. Love that place. Marcel and Debbie are awesome. Performing in the Netherlands made me remove my fraudulence and focus on writing. Fake enthusiasm to lubricate the audience into laughing, laughing while I deliver my punchline, to hypnotize the crowd into laughing when I laugh. All of these are cheap tricks I used to compensate for my lack of writing. Now I write dail,y no matter what and that changed everything. I have my wonderful manager, Jess Montes, at the Jester Agency in California to thank for pushing me and believing in me to fully be myself.

Who are some of your influences?

I am influenced by art that connects to my soul. Be it a painting, a song or a film. It’s a specific feeling I get that speaks to my being that I couldn’t possibly articulate. Comedy and comedians are not a major influence of mine. Right now, I’m listening and writing to a lot of Blonde Redhead. I love how their songs are so beautifully delivered. They have a song called Snowman that talks about loneliness and not opening yourself up to love. There’s a lyric in that song that says, “Live like a loner. Live like a no man. Live like a snowman.” For them to take something so positive and Christmassy, such as a snowman, and demonstrate that those beloved Christmas figures actually live their entire life in isolation and die alone. If an artist is a mirror to reality, that is an artist who pays attention to the world around them and injects their unique take on things. That was so profound to me.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Growing up, I loved Jim Carrey. I got a little older I fell in love with Louie CK. He was so dark, and watching him effortlessly navigate difficult terrain inspired me to be who I am today. I also love Jimmy Carr, Jim Norton on Opie and Anthony, Sarah Silverman, Bill Burr, Bo Burnham, Dave Chappelle and Richard Pryor.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

My favourite comedian right now would probably be Adrienne Iapalucci. She is so funny and able to say the most horrible things, but in a way that is so honest, you can’t help but connect with her. My manager got me to listen to her album Baby Skeletons, and it changed my life. She is fantastic at stand-up comedy.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I have a checklist that is to be completed each day before I go on stage. Meditate, free write for 5-10 minutes, write at least one joke, cold shower, gym (either lift weights or mixed martial arts). Then I also need to recite 5 manifestations. Each one has 10 manifestations for success in a specific area of my life. I also have a theatre background, so there’s some vocal warm ups I do before I talk to hundreds or thousands of people, as my voice is my instrument and I need it to be working smoothly. I’m a full-time comedian now, so during the day I have all the time in the world. I also find that putting a checkmark next to my goals every day gives me a confidence on stage that is earned, not forced.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I have several. Massey hall for 3000 people on New Year’s Eve 24/25 was surreal. Thanks to being hand-picked for it by Mark Breslin himself. He’s done so much for me. I also got to do a theatre tour in Norway at the most famous club in the country, Latter. The whole show was in Norwegian, then I walk on stage half way through and do a set in English. It was extremely daunting, but I work so hard at this. I was getting applause breaks and ultimately got passed by the club, which is a huge accomplishment. It’s the biggest club in Europe.

Judges from Norway’s Got Talent were on the same show as me. Following Stian Blipp was super cool. I also got passed and got to headline the biggest club in UK and size wise the biggest stand-up comedy club on planet earth. Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool, England. There are 4 clubs inside one super structure, so the entire venue has well over 1100 seats. For a club, that’s insane, and every show sells out. That truly made me feel like I am doing something with my life. I also felt that Netherlands was one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever been to. Boom Chicago and Comedy Club Haug were incredible. Having said all that, I need to give love to my home club in Canada, which is Yuk Yuks. I’m lucky enough to tour nationally with the company, and every single one of those clubs, I feel so at home.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I can’t say it in this article. But I have a bit about me getting abused by my former guardian. It genuinely took a decade of therapy to wring out every drop of rage inside of me from that experience, but now I have a bit about it, and it is KILLING. This is so cathartic for me because it brings people into my world, so I don’t feel so alone. Also, people in the audience who may be suffering from something similar they now have someone who is open about it, so maybe they themselves can open up. I especially like the bit because nobody can steal it. It

is so specific and personal and original. When I say this bit and it kills it strokes my comedy ego. The fact that I can take something that is not funny and make it hilarious is a testament to my writing and hard work. I also feel that me saying this bit puts me in the driver’s seat in a powerless situation and therefore reclaims my power.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Mostly through recommendation. A few people mentioned Adrienne Iapulucci to me, so that’s how I checked her out. Otherwise, I perform multiple shows a night all over the world, so I see most comedians first-hand.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I grew up in Oshawa, Ontario and there is nothing funny about that. My favourite thing to do there was stand outside at night and count my money with my headphones on.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’m currently on a world headline tour called Canadian Psycho. I just performed at world class comedy clubs and theatres in England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden and Norway. I’m currently writing this article in London, England. In 2026, I am doing all the before mentioned countries again but also adding Italy, Germany and Prague.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | YouTube