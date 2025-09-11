Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Brady Coyle

Brady Coyle is a Toronto-based comedian who first took the stage in Thunder Bay after spotting an amateur stand-up contest on Facebook. Though his debut performance was, in his words, “aggressively mediocre,” the experience sparked a love for comedy that has driven him ever since.

With a silly and playful style, Brady blends personal stories, observations, and self-reflection, aiming to connect with audiences as a friend. A highlight of his comedy journey was co-running Comedy Among Comics, a beloved weekly open mic that provided stage time for emerging comedians in Toronto’s east end. Fans can catch him performing regularly at Comedy Bar on Bloor Street West.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would describe my comedy style as silly and playful. I share a mix of observations, personal stories, and how I feel about my place in the world, which is still something I’m trying to figure out. My goal is to be the audience’s friend, regardless of what I’m talking about.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

George Carlin was my favourite comedian growing up. I listened to his albums- particularly Complaints & Grievances and Jammin’ In New York- on repeat. I saw him live when I was 14, at Roy Thompson Hall, where I was the only one in the crowd under 50. I love Carlin’s ability and willingness to analyze politics, dissect the English language, comment on human behaviour, extrapolate where societal trends will lead us, and then also make sure to spend five minutes on fart jokes.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

It’s hard to pick one; big fan of John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Pete Holmes, Nate Bargatze, Louis C.K., Deon Cole, and Tom Papa. Mike Birbiglia is probably my favourite. He’s a hilarious and captivating storyteller.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Before the show, I write down my set on cue cards and run through it in my head. Once the show starts, I usually watch the show. Nothing special. The only hard rule I have is to stay off my phone.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite venue is Comedy Bar Bloor. The main space was the first room I performed in front of a sold-out crowd. There is nothing like the energy of a packed room in a comedy club. On top of loving the space, I find the venue to be a wonderful gathering spot for the Toronto comedy community.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bit I’ve ever written is about working retail. It’s the first time I wrote jokes about my feelings of frustration; dealing with entitled customers, the environment of a retail store, annoying co-workers, pretending to enjoy the work I was doing, and it all ended with a self-deprecating dick joke. It’s not my funniest joke, but it’s the first joke where I learned that sharing my feelings- being vulnerable- is a critical component to comedy.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Nothing beats seeing comedy live, at the venue, in person. Alternatively, I like watching full specials because it allows the viewer to get a sense of who a comedian is, and you get to see jokes they’ve crafted over a long period of time.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I feel about the TTC’s subway system the way Rob Ford feels about cocaine: Four lines is simply not enough.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Nothing to promote at the moment. If you’re looking to see me perform, I usually post upcoming shows on the socials.

Where can we follow you?

Linktree | Instagram | YouTube | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

You should check out Darren Leo. Incredibly funny comedian and a brilliant storyteller who can hold an audience in the palm of his hand.