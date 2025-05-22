Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Greg Palone

Greg Palone is a Toronto-based comedian who got his start in stand-up while studying at Laurier, performing at open mics across Kitchener, Guelph, and London, including one of his first gigs at a takeout hot dog shop for the owner’s kids. Known for his high-energy delivery and brutally honest takes, Greg focuses on personal stories and sharp observations rather than crowd work. Recently signed to Yuk Yuk’s in 2024, Greg has had career highlights like opening for Mike Bullard before his passing and having one of his Instagram videos featured on CBS’ After Midnight.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I try hard to be honest; other than that, I feel like I’m a high-energy comedian. I don’t love doing crowdwork, so I try to focus on my personal stories or observations/opinions that I have.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I didn’t really know comedy till I was in my teens, As a kid I always thought stand-up comedy was just Russell Peters. I always thought accents and impressions were funny, but it was never my type of humour. It wasn’t till my brother showed me Bill Burr when I was 17 and I was like “wait you can just go up say your opinion and talk?” and that put the thought in my head to try.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Burr has always been my guy, but as for new age comics I think my current favourite guy is Chris Di Stefano.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I always wear loose clothing before I leave the house, or I’ll go insane. Wearing anything tight makes me feel uncomfortable. Then I usually write my setlist way too close before having my name called, and the first line in my notes app is always something silly like “Have fun ^_^” followed by whatever jokes I’m doing.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Any of the Yuk Yuk’s clubs are my favourite clubs, I feel free on their stages and I can truly say anything.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I always get sick of the jokes I tell and always chase to write a new one I’m excited about. I like all my jokes right now, but the newer ones that you don’t know will work are always the most exciting to tell. Right now, I wrote a joke about trying on rings that I like telling, but if you ask me in 3 months, it will probably be something different.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Instagram reels or YouTube shorts, I think the short-form stand-up content is the only play right now if you are trying to have a career. Having a podcast is great, but the short-form is what will funnel viewers into full fans.

Where can we follow you?

On Instagram is where I post all my content, which I believe has amassed over 100 million views so far total.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Robert Khakham, Ben Bayfield, Ali Maawy, and Hannah Veldhoen.