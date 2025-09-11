TIFF 2025: Michelin 2-Star Chef Masaki Saito – “Still Single”

Chef Masaki Saito, who began training in Japan as a child, was eventually persuaded to move from New York City to Toronto. Now 36, this culinary visionary has redefined high-end Omakase sushi dining with a unique approach: aging fish to the precise point where flavour and freshness meet. His bold philosophy extends beyond cuisine, reflecting a lifestyle that embodies both tradition and daring innovation.

This feature-length documentary offers an intimate look into Saito’s world—capturing the artistry of his kitchen, his humble roots in rural Japan, and the intensity of his current daily routine here in Toronto.

In 2022, Chef Saito made history as the first chef in Toronto to earn two Michelin stars, a milestone he had previously achieved in New York (2017/2018). His restaurant, Sushi Masaki Saito, remains Canada’s only two-star Michelin establishment in 2025. Originally from Hokkaido, Japan, Saito preserves the art of Edomae-style sushi while balancing tradition and innovation with unmatched precision. Through expert selection of fish, rice, vinegar, and wasabi, he elevates simplicity into perfection, creating a sushi experience unlike any other.

What fuels him? In conversation, it’s clear that Saito carries a passion for life and a laser-sharp focus—not just on being the best, but on doing the best. What sets him apart is a vision that both honours Japanese tradition and boldly merges it with North American expectations of high-end fine dining.

Saito spoke about the concept of the film. It was a film producer who had planted the idea. They travelled to Japan together, and a trust was built. Saito felt their styles were compatible. “I liked his sense of colour, personal sense of visual design and image.” And the film was meant to see how his dreams came true

He then introduced Saito to first-time filmmakers Jamal Burger and Jukan Tateisi. Because Tateisi was Japanese, Saito was able to communicate with more ease as they built trust and shaped the film in a raw and meaningful way for everyone involved.

The title “Still Single” could mean many things to many people. The first is obvious. Several media reports in the past considered Saito a social person and a party boy. It can also be due to the long hours in the restaurant business. But when we asked him directly what this title meant to him? Saito mentioned that it wasn’t the original title. After the filming, the producer decided on this new title.

“When I see this title, I can understand many points,” said Saito. “I can understand for me, yes, why I’m still single. I am still single with no wife. I know many people, but not many friends. No trust. Yes, I have many friends, but not many best friends. So, for many, many, many points, I’m still single.”

And we can understand that. As we get older, our circle grow tighter and closer. It’s more about quality than quantity. This film title asks the audience to think deeper beyond the title. For me, it was a lens that offers a more personal look at what drives him. Saito is passionate in everything he does to the most finite points, and he calls it ambition.

“When I see the news or YouTube, every day the world is changing. It’s changing very fast. Each year moves faster than the last. The new generation moves very fast,” said Saito.

But in his eyes, that’s not a bad thing. He is fuelled by this youthful energy. “When I see, oh, I want to do. I need to do. I should do. My energy from young people makes me feel young in the world.”

Saito could work anywhere in the world so why Toronto? He explains that his business partner, William Cheng, lives in the city. He also saw potential in Toronto.

“Seven, eight years ago, I came to Toronto from New York,” said Saito. “I used to work in New York for four years and four and a half years, and then I met William Cheng in New York. He was my customer. Although he came to my restaurant many times, he wanted the business in Toronto.”

Saito earned two Michelin stars in New York. When I was 28 or nine or more than younger than now around. But Canada had no Michelin restaurants. He told Cheng if he could bring Michelin, he would move to Toronto.. So he promised, and Saito kept his promise as well.

With his namesake restaurant, he earned his two-Michelin stars in Toronto as well. But what does it take to get that coveted third star? Saito explains that the criteria is known to be really challenging — only about 100 restaurants in the world have three stars. But we get the sense that he’s very interested in achieving the distinction.

We asked him if he had any insight into what it takes to bring that coveted third star to his restaurant and to Toronto. “I don’t know how to get it, but I’m thinking of a few points. This level is a technically tasty experience, then ingredients and level of service.”

But he’s focused. For him, he says his best three points are all number one and treated equally at the top — tasty, delicious, amazing food, the ingredients and service.

So, what does he love about Canada and working here? Saito mentioned that Canadians are very good people. He also mentioned that Toronto has very fun people. There’s a common language of being together, “if we talk, if we drink, if we lunch, everyone understands. It’s easy.”

STILL SINGLE delves into Saito’s life and the people who he is surrounded by, but we asked, what would he really want to be recognized for?

During our Zoom interview, he gave us a tour of his living space. What we saw was peaceful, calm, airy, light and minimal. Feeling the opposite of our perceived ideas of his daily life, which brought us to understanding that everyone has two sides. “Everybody has a surface. But we have plus and minus, or light and dark, or morning and a good night. Two types. Here in my home, it’s very relaxed, very alone. People, no, and no drinking.”

He brought us to his fridge, where he revealed mostly neatly stored cans of Bublé and water. Noticeably void was food. “I don’t cook at home. I have no knife. I have no cutting board,” said Saito.

And what does he do at home? We were delighted and surprised to learn how he enjoys watching YouTube and Netflix in bed. “I want to stay in my room, but outside, I’m like Mickey Mouse; I have outside energies. I want to do. I want to find, I want to enjoy, but inside, it’s a bit different.”

With his film making its world premiere at TIFF, Saito is focused on simply taking in the experience. For him, it’s about being surrounded by people who truly love cinema, not about the celebrities—many of whom he already encounters at his restaurant. Just as importantly, he wants to share this incredible TIFF moment with his staff.

On the evening of the premiere, Saito treated the public to a free mini Omakase experience. In front of the TIFF Lightbox, an unforgettable pop-up sushi bar was set up, where his team from MSSM prepared three pieces of fresh nigiri for each person, and individually hand-crafted on the spot.

STILL SINGLE is directed by Jamal Burger and Jukan Tateisi. It had its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of the Discovery platform.