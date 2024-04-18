Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto-based Comedian Danny Martinello

Danny Martinello, an alumnus of an Edmonton High School, initially garnered attention from the school’s drama teacher for his spirited nature and innate talent. Despite occasionally crossing the line, and risking his academic path, it was his teacher who intervened and provided guidance during turbulent times. Now, having journeyed from the nearby Okanagan to the bustling city of Toronto, he has found his place in the world.

How would you describe your comedy style?

High energy and a fun time, or you know that feeling you get when you have no clue what’s going on but it’s super fun and you can’t stop smiling. Probably that.

Who are some of your influences?

A bunch of my non-comedian friends, and brother. To me, they are the funniest of all the people I know.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Jim Carrey, hands down.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Right now, I’d have to say Shane Gillis and the guy at my local shawarma shop.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I usually pray. Give thanks to God and then ask the almighty muse to guide my ship away from the rocks and to let me be her conduit.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

This basement party for a bunch of hockey parents in Oakville. It was just a riot performing for degenerate hockey moms and dads.

I’m in the middle of jokes. They would come up and give me some chips and dip. Couple drinks. Everything about the gig a comedian would hate, but for me, it was just so random and insane that it was such a blast.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

About quitting booze and realizing how much of a degenerate I was. I don’t think it’s my funniest one but it’s one I’m most proud about because of the growth required to write it. A lot of soul searching and looking back in the mirror.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Live shows and Spotify. Live shows are the best to go and find people you like / never would have known.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Calgary thinks it’s better than Edmonton. That’s a pretty funny joke.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I dropped an album a couple of months ago. You can give that a listen or watch it on YouTube. It’s called Starting Sober.

Where can we follow you?

Follow me on Instagram.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Art Bellerose. He’s fairly new to the game but a force, nonetheless. I also always must shout out Ryan Short and Drew Behm.