Recipe for Grilled Vegetable Salad

Indulge in a vibrant and flavorful grilled vegetable medley with this delightful recipe. Freshly cut cauliflower florets, colorful peppers, zucchini slices, and red onion wedges are tossed in Farm Boy™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil, seasoned with salt and pepper, and then grilled to perfection. Once charred and tender, these smoky veggies are combined with tangy Farm Boy™ Caper Berries, freshly chopped cilantro, parsley, chives, and basil. Finally, a drizzle of Farm Boy™ Lemon Garlic Dressing adds a zesty touch. Serve this irresistible grilled veggie medley on a platter, sprinkled with a pinch of Farm Boy™ Fleur de Sel, and garnish with lemon wedges for an extra burst of zest. For a unique presentation, try grilling cauliflower steaks alongside the florets. Enjoy this enticing dish, perfect for any occasion!

Ingredients

• 1 head cauliflower cut into florets

• 1 red pepper stemmed, seeded, and cut into thick wedges.

• 1 yellow pepper stemmed, seeded, and cut into thick wedges.

• 1 orange pepper stemmed, seeded, and cut into thick wedges.

• 1 large red onion peeled and cut into 6 wedges

• 2 medium zucchini cut diagonally into 1/2 ” slices

• 1/4 cup Farm Boy™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1 L)

• 1/4 cup Farm Boy™ Caper Berries (212 ml)

• 1/4 cup cilantro chopped

• 2 Tbsp parsley chopped

• 2 Tbsp chives chopped

• 2 Tbsp basil chopped

• Farm Boy™ Lemon Garlic Dressing to taste

• Farm Boy™️ Fleur de Sel to taste

• lemon wedges for garnish

Directions

1. Extra Virgin Olive Oil and salt and pepper to taste.

2. Grill over medium high heat, turning often, until vegetables are charred and tender.

3. Remove from grill and place in large bowl.

4. Let vegetables cool for 15 minutes, then add capers, chopped cilantro, parsley, chives and basil.

5. Add Farm Boy™️ Lemon Garlic Dressing to taste and toss to combine.

6. Place on platter and sprinkle with a bit of Farm Boy™️ Fleur de Sel.

7. Garnish with lemon wedges.

8. For a different presentation, use 2 large cauliflowers, and cut 4 x 1.5” steaks out of each one.

9. Remaining cauliflower can be cut into florets. Grill as described above.