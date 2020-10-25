Ceviche by New South American-Inspired Resturan, MARKED

MARKED launched in Toronto earlier this month – a new South American-inspired restaurant including Instagram-worthy décor and cocktails that will blow your mind! This week, they gave us this wonderful Ceviche recipe to try!

Ceviche

Ingredients

– 80g Fresh Hamachi (cut into 1.5 cm cubes) (can substitute any fresh white fish)

– 25g Avocado (cut into 1.5 cm cubes)

– 70g Tiger’s Milk (recipe below)

– 1 pinch red finger chilli (minced)

– 1 tablespoon Peruvian popcorn (can use fresh cooked corn as a substitute)

– 1.5 cm Sweet potato (cut into 1.5 cm cubes)

– 1 pinch maldon salt

– 1 teaspoon Salsa Criolo (recipe below)

– 1 pinch cilantro cress (can substitute cilantro leaves)

– 1 pinch pop corn sprouts (can substitute garnishes with other sprouts like pea shoots)

Tiger’s Milk

– 1 thumb size piece shallot

– 1 thumb size piece ginger (peeled)

– 1 thumb size piece celery

– 2 cloves Garlic

– 1 pinch kosher salt

– 1 thumb size piece of the hamachi

– ½ cup lime juice

– 1 ¼ cup water

– 1 ¼ cup ice cubes

Salsa Criolo

– ½ cup Red onion (minced)

– 1pc jalapeno (de-seeded and minced)

– 50ml lime juice

– 1 pinch kosher salt

Directions

1. We serve our MARKED ceviche deconstructed but this fresh appetizer can be served mixed straight on a bowl and served cold. Don’t forget to add a shot of pisco to your left over tiger’s milk to transform this into panther’s milk. A great hangover drink traditionally done in Peru

2. Make your tiger’s milk by placing everything in the blender and puree till smooth. Your consistency should look like a slushy

3. Mix all your ingredients for the salsa criolo and let marinade for 4 hours. You can make this up to one day ahead.

4. Peel and cut your sweet potato and steam for 6 minutes or until tender. Tossing them in oil and roasting in the oven would work as well. Let them cool down and cut the rest of your ingredients. We normally sear these in a pan but the traditional take is to have it simply blanched or steamed.

5. Ensure that you get the freshest fish possible. Sushi grade fish would be best. Just ask your fishmonger.

6. When you are ready to serve, marinade your fish in the tiger’s milk for 5 minutes or so with the fresh chilli’s. Place the marinated fish in the middle of your serving plate and garnish with your cooked corn that is taken out of the cob, cubed avocados, steamed sweet potatoes and sprouts.

7. Drizzle some of the salsa criolo around and over your mound and serve in a chilled bowl and finish with maldon salt and a great tasting olive oil.