“Five Minutes With” New Toronto R&B Artist Andre Cahoun

Andre Cahoun was born in Toronto, Canada. He is a singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and filmmaker. He recently released his debut EP “Short Term”. The entire EP is R&B/Soul driven, coming from real life experience. To shed more light on the EP, Andre created a 10 minute music video/short film for each song.
Name: Andre Cahoun
Genre: R&B/Soul
Founded: 2020
# of Albums: 1 EP
Latest Release: Short Term EP
Latest Single: With You, Now, Awful Misery, and In Stages
Latest Video: Andre Cahoun – Short Term (Official Video)
Favourite local Restaurant:
I love The Real Jerk. It’s honestly the realest Jamaican tasting food restaurant in Toronto.
Favourite band as a teenager:
In grade 9 of high school, I discovered Paramore. Their music is so beautiful and unique.
Favourite band now:
Still Paramore.
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Please don’t judge me but…Backstreet Boys – I Want it That Way. It just makes me happy inside.
Live Show Ritual:
Drinking a sip of bottled Canadian spring water before singing. It has to be bottled Canadian spring water.
Favourite local artist:
Joël. His voice and music is dope. We actually went to the same high school. Ah drama class…😂
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Oh man, Sneaky Dees nachos!
Queen or College St?
Queen Street. That area makes me feel like a King.
Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?
Trinity Bellwoods. Anytime I need to relax or meditate, Trinity Bellwoods Park is my go-to place.
EP or LP?
I honestly love both. Short length sometimes wins and full length sometimes wins.
Early bird or night owl?
It depends but I’m finding lately that I’m a night owl. I just love creating and not sleeping.
Road or studio?
As of now, studio!
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti, mm mm mm.
Where can we follow you?
You can follow me @andrecahoun across all social media platforms and my website.
Any shows or albums coming up?
I’m definitely working on more music and would love to keep pushing my latest EP/music video “Andre Cahoun – Short Term”