“Five Minutes With” New Toronto R&B Artist Andre Cahoun

Andre Cahoun was born in Toronto, Canada. He is a singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and filmmaker. He recently released his debut EP “Short Term”. The entire EP is R&B/Soul driven, coming from real life experience. To shed more light on the EP, Andre created a 10 minute music video/short film for each song.

Name: Andre Cahoun

Genre: R&B/Soul

Founded: 2020

# of Albums: 1 EP

Latest Release: Short Term EP

Latest Single: With You, Now, Awful Misery, and In Stages

Latest Video: Andre Cahoun – Short Term (Official Video)

Favourite local Restaurant:

I love The Real Jerk. It’s honestly the realest Jamaican tasting food restaurant in Toronto.

Favourite band as a teenager:

In grade 9 of high school, I discovered Paramore. Their music is so beautiful and unique.

Favourite band now:

Still Paramore.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Please don’t judge me but…Backstreet Boys – I Want it That Way. It just makes me happy inside.

Live Show Ritual:

Drinking a sip of bottled Canadian spring water before singing. It has to be bottled Canadian spring water.

Favourite local artist:

Joël. His voice and music is dope. We actually went to the same high school. Ah drama class…😂

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Oh man, Sneaky Dees nachos!

Queen or College St?

Queen Street. That area makes me feel like a King.

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Trinity Bellwoods. Anytime I need to relax or meditate, Trinity Bellwoods Park is my go-to place.

EP or LP?

I honestly love both. Short length sometimes wins and full length sometimes wins.

Early bird or night owl?

It depends but I’m finding lately that I’m a night owl. I just love creating and not sleeping.

Road or studio?

As of now, studio!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti, mm mm mm.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me @andrecahoun across all social media platforms and my website.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m definitely working on more music and would love to keep pushing my latest EP/music video “Andre Cahoun – Short Term”