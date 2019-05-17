The Western Conference final is as good as it gets, nowadays.

Gone are the days of the old trench war games. Like Detroit vs Colorado where they had to stop the games to clear the teeth and scrape the blood of the ice. Sad, yes, but the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference Final are playing the closest it gets to the old Hudson Bay rules these days, and it’s fantastic Hockey.

The Plus

Match ups like Barrie Ontario native Brent Burns and BC native Colton Parayko, speedsters like Logan Couture (Edmonton Native) and Jaden Schwartz (Saskatchewan native) are dream match ups. Hardly any dives (as hockey is supposed to be), high end flash goals and monster hits have been keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The success of the St. Louis Blues is big for hockey. The Blues have been struggling to keep their head above water in a rabid sports town for years. Only skimming by on their loyal fans and symbolic significance in the city’s history.

Now they are the hottest ticket in town and it’s great to see them back. I love their roster. Aurora, Ontario native Robert Thomas is quietly becoming a star. His quick feet, sharp thinking and slippery hands keep the third line of the Sharks guessing.

It’s a win win here. Who ever comes out of the west, has my support over the dreadful Bruins.

The Minus

Game three was the most exciting game for me so far in the whole playoffs. San Jose jumped to a two nothing lead, silencing the home crowd in St. Louis. The Blues then answered, and boy did they ever. THey scored three straight goals – the ice was completely tilted in the Blues favour. They dominated every aspect of the game.

One player for the Sharks who has jumped into the spotlight beside Burns and Couture is Swiss native Timo Meier. However, I’m not a fan of his. In the Vegas series he committed two unforgivable dirt bag plays. In frustration he purposely slapped a shot at a Vegas player and then dove with a smirk on his face when he came for revenge. Not my kind of guy. But he has been productive for a buzzing Sharks team.

Of course, game three ended in controversy when the same dirt ball, Timo Meier, made a hand pass through the slot in overtime to an open Erik Karlsson (another undesirable for me) and in the net it went, bummer.

Let me understand this, they look at everything during the game with challenges and reviews, etc. But in overtime they can’t look at it? That is the most controversial part of any game. Why can’t the NHL do anything right?