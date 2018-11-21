Get Addicted to Luxury at the Four Seasons Spa

The Four Seasons Spa is for connoisseurs of the finest experiences and the best quality. On the 9th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel in Yorkville, the spa is the epitome of suave. All the senses luxuriate in the attention to design detail, from the subdued lighting, alluring fragrance, to the eye pleasing gold and stone accents, original artwork and custom carpeting.

The spa is a popular destination for unique treatments including the new Rose Gold Facial, which uses rose quartz crystals to tone and tighten the skin, and the Lime & Macadamia Scrub, made from sustainably harvested cane sugar. Everything about the award-winning Four Seasons Toronto Spa is dedicated to the highest of standards of guest services.

I was invited to try the new Urban Organic Facial and indulge in the Four Seasons Spa experience. It was of interest to discover that about ninety per cent of spa guests live or work locally in the Yorkville area, and that regular skin care maintenance was a key factor in repeat visits.

As advised I arrived an hour before my facial treatment so I could unwind in the relaxation pool, whirlpool and steam room. All you need to bring is a bathing suit, everything else you could possibly need is provided, including: hand-crafted artisanal teas and wellness botanicals by Tealeaves, Amethyst, rose and clear quartz water, and a light snack of apricot oat bars and vegan coconut bites. One thing that struck me right away was how spacious the spa areas were, how they accommodated privacy and peace. The women’s lounge décor was neat sophistication. My visit was timed with a stunning red sunset seen through the lounge’s veiled windows. Of the water features, the whirlpool bath was my favourite, the perfect size – 128″ x 162″ of spacious bliss! The low lighting I mentioned earlier was throughout all the spa areas and really set the tone for total relaxation.

I completely surrendered to my surroundings and enjoyed that prelude hour. Now I’d like to share with you what to expect from the 60 minute Urban Organic Facial.

Here’s What To Expect

Four Seasons Spa has many signature treatments for the face and body, the Urban Organic Facial was recently added to the menu of offerings because guests were looking for a clean, organic product experience. The skin care used in this treatment were from the Rawceuticals line by emerginC, and everything smelt divine – delicious aromas of raspberry, pine, coffee and coconut to name a few. The facial started with a cleansing of the skin and a massage with a device I had read about but never tried before, the Foreo. Essentially the Foreo Luna is a vibrating facial cleansing brush that stimulates circulation and exfoliates. There were also many lovely hot towels pressed to my face. The treatment then moved on to a gentle exfoliation and extraction process, followed by a mask and oil massage. Also included in the facial was a hand, arm and shoulder massage. This was truly one of the most relaxing facial treatments I have ever had, in large part due to the very special care from the spa attendants and the serene Four Seasons atmosphere. My skin felt wonderful after this facial; I could really feel the difference with the Rawceuticals products. How to best describe it…my skin had never felt so clean! I would recommend this treatment as well as these products: the Rawceuticals red berry mask and gommage, eye & lip craft moisturizer, boreal tonic and anhydrous cleansing oil. All available at the Four Seasons Spa beauty boutique, where you can also find an array of other high quality body and bath products.

I totally get why the Four Seasons Toronto is a five star, five diamond, award-winning hotel. The spa will have you addicted to its luxury in one visit. The personal service, the attention to detail, the quiet space, the amazing skin care, the whirlpool! I loved it all!

***

For a menu of Four Seasons Spa services visit: https://www.fourseasons.com/toronto/spa/

Hours of operation: daily from 8:30 AM to 9:00 PM. Located at 60 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto.

About Four Seasons Toronto Hotel

The first Four Seasons location in Yorkville was open from 1978 until 2012, when the operation moved to a brand new building – the current Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is located at 60 Yorkville Avenue. The Spa has been awarded TripAdvisor’s 2017 Traveller’s Choice #1 Hotel in Toronto. And was Canada’s first hotel awarded both the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five Star ratings.