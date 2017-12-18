Annual list released of what Canadians googled the most in 2017

As we wind down the year and gather to say “goodbye” (or maybe good riddance!) to 2017, we are reflecting on what happened in the past twelve months. The good, bad, and the ugly — we’ve experienced so much, wouldn’t you agree? From the most heartbreaking goodbyes to some of our most cherished entertainers to the most bizarre year in politics south of the border, we can all agree that it’s been an interesting ride! We’re poring over the recently released 2017 Year in Review data released by Google Canada on the most searched topics by us in our country. We definitely googled a few of these ourselves and now a few have piqued our interests! What the heck is a Boiled Egg Diet?

Need a conversation starter at your next party? Here are some of the interesting findings…

The Top 10 Most Searched Canadian News:

Ottawa Senators Gord Downie Solar Eclipse BC Election The Weather Ontario College Strike BC Wildfires Grey Cup Invictus Games Instant Pot

The Top 10 Most Searched “HOW…” questions:

How do they name hurricanes How may teaspoons are in a tablespoon How soon should you take a pregnancy test How to make solar eclipse glasses How to buy bitcoin in Canada How to renew a Canadian passport How to make slime How often should you wash your hair How much does it cost to build a house How to help someone with depression

The Top 10 Most Searched “WHY…” Questions:

Why are NFL players protesting the national anthem Why are flags in Canada at half mast Why are there so many hurricanes Why are women marching why does Catalonia want independence Why is the solar eclipse dangerous to look at Why are fidget spinners so popular Why doesn’t Caillou have hair Why is everything so heavy Why is Canadian thanksgiving different than US thanksgiving

The Top 10 Most Searched TV Shows:

13 Reasons Why Game of Thrones Riverdale Iron Fist Santa Clarity Diet Stranger Things The OA This Is Us The Handmaid’s Tale Big Mouth

The Top 10 Most Searched Musicians:

Neil Young Ed Sheeran Shania Twain Ariana Grande Lil Pump Cardi B Luis Fonsi Jason Aldean Aaron Carter Sam Smith

The Top 10 Most Searched Diets:

Apple Cider Vinegar Diet Plant Based Diet Ketogenic Diet Tom Brady Diet Snake Diet Emily Ratajkowski Diet Boiled Egg Diet Low FODMAP Diet Fatty Liver Diet Chris Pratt Diet

The Top 10 Most Searched Consumer Tech: