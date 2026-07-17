Five Minutes With: Punk Rock Band Among Legends

Ontario’s Among Legends have been playing their own brand of energetic punk rock for nearly a decade. Formed in 2016, the band built its reputation through a run of EPs before releasing their debut full-length album Take Good Care in 2022. Since its release, the band has played consistently throughout Canada and the United States, with energetic shows and a firm belief that playing music should be a good time. After carving some time out of a busy show schedule to record, Among Legends returns with their second full-length album, Lose My Grip, due July 10, 2026, via Little Rocket Records. The new record finds the band more confident in their melodic punk rock sound, leaning into more aggressive tendencies with tighter hooks as the band reflects on both personal and external challenges. This year, Among Legends are ready to take Lose My Grip on the road, playing as many dive bars, basements, DIY spaces, concert halls and backyards as possible.

Name:

Sara and Mitchell from Among Legends

Genre:

Punk rock

Founded:

2016

# of Albums:

One full-length, with another coming in July

Latest Album:

Our second LP, “Lose My Grip,” came out on July 10, 2026

Latest Single:

Floating Here For Years

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Sara: I was really into a lot of the pop-punk that was popular in the 2000s, and Good Charlotte was probably my favourite of that crop of bands.

Mitchell: Less Than Jake by a massive margin. I was in class, someone showed me their music, and I was instantly hooked. I spent years building my LTJ discography after that!

Favourite musician now:

S: I love the band Bad Religion, I have a tattoo of my favourite album that they’ve released because they’re that good.

M: I don’t have any band tattoos because I’m not nearly as cool as Sara, and honestly, I might not be able to narrow this down to a single musician. Dillinger Four? Bob Mould? Feeder? The Interrupters? How on earth could I choose??

Guilty pleasure song:

S: Is Supertramp a guilty pleasure? I’m not really sure, but I think Crime of the Century is a very good album.

Live show ritual:

S: I don’t really have one – I used to be better about warming up before a show, but I tend to just jump into it now, and things usually work out!

Favourite local musician:

S: There are so many cool bands in Kitchener-Waterloo, so I’m just gonna shout out a few – Arcade Allstars, Lyfe Sk!llz and Frank Dux

M: Sara and I have a record label called Steady Riot Records, and it’s all local bands that we love, including Moore Ave, Nothing Serious, and Kingfisher!

EP or LP?

S: I think more music is more fun, so I’ll go with LP

Early bird or night owl?

S: I think all of us are definitely night owls – it’s bad for getting up and going to work, but comes in handy when we’re playing shows that don’t start until 10 pm

Road or studio?

S: Road – I love being on tour. Getting to spend weeks on end playing music, hanging out with cool people, and seeing new places is the best.

M: I also love touring, but there’s something super fun about the studio. I like building our songs, listening to the ideas and making them come to life, so as much as playing shows is always good, I like getting to make stuff in the studio.

Any shows or albums coming up?

We’re really excited about releasing our second LP – Lose My Grip. It’s been a long time since we’ve had new music to share, and it feels great to finally be able to show people what we’ve been working on. To support the new album, we’ll be playing a release show in Toronto at LOLA on Friday, July 24, with our friends in The Mendozaz and Nothing Serious! We’ve also got some Canadian tours to announce for the summer and into the fall – we’ll be seeing a lot of the country this year, which we’re extremely stoked about.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

S: Jane Bond in Waterloo for great vegetarian food and an awesome beer selection

M: I live in Toronto, and I will die on the hill that Bitondo’s makes the world’s best pizza (I have never been to Italy)

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

S: Belmont Ave because it’s got one of my favourite places to meet up with friends for drinks, there are a ton of cool businesses and restaurants, and it’s close to some older neighbourhoods that are fun to walk through.

M: Palmerston Ave because it’s got big cool old houses, and then north of Bloor, it turns into a weird square that feels very not-Toronto.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

S: Waterloo Park because it’s close to my apartment OR Huron Natural Area because it’s got some great walking trails.

M: Kew Gardens – it’s got wide open areas, quiet lush areas, and quick access to the beach. We filmed the music video for Magnolia there!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

S: It’s not technically a music venue, but Short Finger Brewing does outdoor shows in the summer that are so much fun. They’re in collaboration with a local record label – Pink Lemonade Records – and they’re always full of great bands and tons of friends.

M: The Bovine. Good music every day, and they’re willing to support local bands, which means a lot.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

S: RIP to Orange Monkey in Waterloo, a very cool record store where I bought my first records after investing in a turntable. Encore Records in Kitchener is still alive, and they’re great. They’ve got a huge used CD section and have good records in stock (including ours for a while!).

M: Mine is an RIP as well – Tiny Record Store had a great selection and really reasonable prices. I miss it!