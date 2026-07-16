Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Hamoodi

Hamoodi transforms personal experiences into storytelling-driven comedy, shaped by a life that’s given him plenty of material to work with. Inspired by Kevin Hart’s ability to turn life into narrative and Russell Peters’ immigrant humour that mirrored his own upbringing, Butt has developed a mature sensibility that now gravitates toward Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr’s fearless approach to uncomfortable truths.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I consider myself to be a storyteller. I’ve been through and seen a lot of things in my life. Being able to share my experiences through a story is what I believe makes my comedy special.

Who are some of your influences?

I’ve always looked up to Kevin Hart. Everything about his career inspires me. From comedy specials to his Hollywood films. His comedy style is also a big influence on mine. He talks about all his experiences and puts them into a story for the viewers.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Kevin Hart inspired me. Russel Peters connected to me. Especially the immigrant jokes. That was my whole life.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

As I’ve grown up and started getting a more mature sense of humour, I’ve really enjoyed Dave Chappelle’s and Bill Burr’s comedy. They address things that everyone’s thinking about, and they don’t care who enjoys it or not. As a comedian, that’s a tough thing to perfect.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I make sure I have a good workout in the morning. I pray before going to the venue, then hit the road. Once I’m at the venue, I review my joke book – then hit the stage.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I’ve loved every city I’ve been to, but there is no place like my home city, Toronto. When I’m on stage in my own city, it feels like I’m performing in my living room. There’s always a different type of comfort when I’m on stage here. Last year, I did big shows in Ottawa and Calgary. Those were pretty fun too.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bits are the ones that include my dad. My father passed away 5 years ago. He was very close to me and inspired everyone around him. When I perform a joke about my dad, people in the audience feel like they knew him. It shows me that my father might be gone but his spirit is still with us.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I love watching comics live. We live in the social media era, and although it is amazing to see all the content posted online, you get the real experience in person. You see their emotions and their live reactions. That’s what true comedy is about.

Tell us a joke about your city.

My city is like a TV show with no plot. Different parts of the city are like different episodes, and you don’t know what you’re gonna get. You could go to Scarborough and get a shawarma or go to Brampton and get an increase in your insurance premium. You never know what’s coming.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’m travelling across Ontario right now, performing in London, Guelph, Collingwood, Sudbury, and Peterborough. I’m also doing frequent shows in Toronto.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram and TikTok are my most consistent platforms. Website is coming soon.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about? (Links)

Mo Sitta. He is a young, talented kid with a bright future.