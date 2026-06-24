“A Day in the Life” with: Author Jerome J Bourgault

If Jerome J Bourgault had his way, he would wake up every morning in a natural history museum surrounded by dinosaurs. For now, his collection of reptilian figurines does the trick.

To live a day in the life of Jerome is to encounter the many lives he has already lived. As a trained anthropologist, he conducted fieldwork in Kenya. As an unconventionally trained actor, he has performed in some unconventional venues, from a downtown park (The Christie Pits Riot) to an 1822 heritage house (HogTown).

Threaded throughout these pursuits is a fascination with people and their stories. Jerome’s novels blend compelling characters with big ideas, and he is particularly drawn to stories about ordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances and the choices they make when confronted with uncertainty, injustice, or transformation. Jerome is the author of two award-winning books: The Perpetual Now, a science fiction novel exploring what it means to be human, and Day of Epiphany, inspired by a horrific and often overlooked chapter in Canadian history.

What Jerome’s impressive curriculum vitae doesn’t talk about are his two children, five stepchildren, and two grandchildren, and the enormous place they take up in his life. If Jerome had his way, he would end every day surrounded by his people.

-Written by Josh Mogyoros

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Which ‘hood are you in?

I live up in York Region, but I’m in the Roncy neighbourhood often enough to consider it a second home.

What do you do?

I’m a novelist, actor, graphic designer, and educator. Mostly, I write. My stories tend to be atmospheric and character-driven and deal with issues of moral complexity, personal resilience, loss and redemption.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently about halfway through what is becoming an ambitious, high-concept sci-fi novel that takes a new perspective on timelines and the multiverse. It’s pretty trippy stuff, but as always it’s grounded in the fragility, complexity and tenacity that characterizes the human condition.

Where can we find your work?

The easiest thing is to visit my website, but you can also find it online through Indigo and Amazon.