Travelling around Ontario for our road trip articles has us passing through so many cute small towns, many of which are easy to overlook if you’re just focused on getting to your destination. One of these towns that I pass through often is called Eganville, located about 90 minutes west of Ottawa and about 4 hours from Toronto. It may be tiny, listing a population of only 1300, but the town is a gateway to some great photography opportunities, scenic hikes, local lakes with beaches, as well as some unique eateries. On my latest road trip through Ontario we took the time to properly explore the area and find out more about the town so we can share it with our readers.

What makes Eganville stand out is how much it offers for such a small place. It sits along the Bonnechere River and is surrounded by forests, farmland, and lakes, giving it that classic Ontario cottage country feel without the heavy crowds you might find in more popular destinations. Whether you’re just passing through or planning a short stay, it’s the kind of place that rewards slowing down and exploring.

Eganville At A Glance

Distance from Toronto = 4 hours

= 4 hours Best time to visit = Early summer

= Early summer Ideal trip length = Day trip

= Day trip Known for = Caves, rivers, lakes, trails

For this post I worked with Toyota’s press fleet to try the all new 2026 Toyota Rav4. As one of Canada’s best selling vehicles, and a personal favourite of mine, it was exciting to check out the big changes to the vehicle from its design to its safety systems and tech. The first thing we noticed was the new design, a covered front grill gives the look of an electric vehicle of the future, which is poignant considering this is the first Rav4 that is only available in hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. No gas version is available. The next big thing I noticed was the removal of the recessed dash behind the wheel that shows the speedometer and gas levels. This is now a screen and is just flat with no sun cover. I was worried about glare but it seemed to be fine and I did not have an issue. Overall we loved the changes, and with so much new tech and features packed in, we may need another week with it to go through them all!

To get to Eganville from Toronto we took the DVP to the 407 east to the 115 to the Trans Canada highway and then take either the 28 or the 41 north to Eganville. We prefer the 41 as the 28 seems to always have more traffic with boaters and cottagers clogging the single lane. The drive itself is part of the experience, especially once you leave the highways behind and start winding through smaller roads, forests, and lakes. Once we arrived, it was time to check out the sites.

What to do in Eganville, Ontario.

John Egan Geoheritage Walking Trail

The Eganville geological and fossil trail combines both an outdoor hiking adventure with history and science. Learn about the Ordovician capital of Canada as well as learning what Ordovician means. A sign at the entrance also takes you through the geological time scale, the rock cycle as well as information about their rock garden. They also have pamphlets that you can take with you! Along the trail you will pass waterways, bridges, forest scenes as well as open fields.

Other trails in the area include: Johnny’s Lookout Trail

Lake Dore

Lake Dore is a large lake lined with cottages and homes about 10 minutes from the centre of Eganville. There is a public park called Melissa Bishop that you can access that has a baseball diamond, a play area for kids, and a beach for swimming or watersports. When we arrived, there was a beer league softball game going on with dozens of people playing, watching or enjoying after game beers. The beach is somewhat small but there were only a couple people there when we arrived so do not expect large crowds.

Other lakes to see in the area include: Mink Lake

Eganville Farmers’ Market

If you’re visiting during market season, the Eganville Farmers’ Market is a great place to experience the local community. Vendors offer fresh produce, baked goods, handmade crafts, and locally sourced products. It’s a great stop to pick up snacks for your road trip or ingredients if you’re heading to a cottage. The market also gives you a chance to meet local farmers and artisans and get a feel for small-town life.

You can check their latest updates and hours here: Eganville Farmers’ Market Facebook Page.

Bonnechere River

The Bonnechere River runs right through the heart of Eganville and plays a huge role in the town’s identity. Historically, it was used for logging, with timber being floated downstream, and today it offers a much more relaxed pace. Visitors can enjoy canoeing, kayaking, or simply walking along the riverbanks and bridges that cut through town. The river also adds to the charm of Eganville, especially at sunset when the light reflects off the water and surrounding greenery.

Bonnechere Caves

One of the most unique attractions in the area is the Bonnechere Caves, located just a short drive from Eganville. These limestone caves were formed over 500 million years ago and are part of the same geological history highlighted in the Geoheritage Trail. Visitors can take guided tours through the caves where you’ll learn about fossils, ancient sea life, and the formation of the region. The caves maintain a cool temperature year-round, making them a great stop on a hot summer day. It’s an easy and family-friendly experience that combines education with a bit of adventure.

For more details or to plan your visit, check out Bonnechere Caves Official Website.

Bison

While leaving the Lake Dore’s Melissa Bishop Park, we happened upon a field of Bison grazing nearby. There are several companies that use bison in the region for their meat and byproducts. If you want to stop and take some pics, they are truly amazing animals to behold. There are also several farms like Fairside Farm that sell meat if you want to grab some on the way to a campsite or cottage.

Whitetail Golf Club

If you’re looking to spend some time on the greens, Whitetail Golf Club is one of the top courses in the region. This 18-hole championship course is known for its well-maintained fairways, scenic forest surroundings, and challenging layout that appeals to both casual and experienced golfers. The course winds through the natural landscape, offering elevation changes and water features that make for a memorable round. Even if you’re not a golfer, the clubhouse and patio provide a relaxing spot to enjoy the views.

You can learn more or book a tee time at Whitetail Golf Club.

McRae Lookout Park

For one of the best views in the area, head to McRae Lookout Park. This elevated viewpoint offers panoramic views of the Bonnechere Valley, especially stunning during the fall when the leaves change colour. It’s a quiet, lesser-known spot that’s perfect for photographers or anyone looking to take in the natural beauty of the region. There is a short walk to the lookout, making it accessible for most visitors, and it’s well worth the stop if you’re exploring the surrounding countryside.

Where to eat in Eganville, Ontario

Rio Tap & Grill

The Rio Tap & Grill is a multi level watering hole that features an awesome rooftop patio that looks over the Bonnechere river. On weekends they have live music. When we arrived on a Friday around dinner time, the roof was packed with locals and visitors to catch the live band and watch the sunset from the high perch lookout.

The Rio serves up classic pub-style food with a focus on comfort and shareable plates. Expect items like burgers, wings, wraps, and appetizers that pair perfectly with a cold drink. Prices are reasonable, generally ranging from around $15–$25 for mains, making it a great casual spot whether you’re stopping in for dinner or just drinks on the patio.

Check them out here: Rio Tap & Grill

The Granary Schnitzel House

Just across from the RIO you will notice a fun looking building that looks like an old farmhouse red barn. It is actually The Granary Schnitzel House, a long-standing local favourite known for its hearty European-style comfort food. As the name suggests, schnitzel is the star of the menu, with a variety of options served alongside traditional sides like spaetzle, potatoes, and vegetables. They also offer steaks, seafood, and classic desserts. Prices are moderate, with most main dishes falling in the $20–$35 range, making it a great option for a sit-down meal after a day of exploring.

Learn more or view the menu at The Granary Restaurant.

Charlie’s Eatery

Charlie’s Eatery is a more casual dining option in Eganville that’s perfect for a quick and satisfying meal. Known for its friendly service and laid-back vibe, the menu features a mix of comfort foods like sandwiches, burgers, breakfast items, and daily specials. It’s a great stop whether you’re grabbing a coffee and breakfast before heading out or looking for a relaxed lunch spot. Prices are budget-friendly, generally under $20 for most meals.

You can check out their offerings here: Charlie’s Eatery

Whether you are looking for somewhere new to visit, or are just passing through the area, be sure to check out Eganville, Ontario. If you have any favourite stories or sites to see in Eganville, be sure to let us know on social media.