The Liberty Inn in Caledon is your next nature wellness getaway

The Liberty Inn is situated off the beaten path in Caledon. Known for its natural surroundings, this historic site turned charming wellness stay recently opened its doors. What is waiting behind the limestone walls will definitely inspire you to unwind and reconnect with yourself, your loved ones, and nature.

This family run business has thought and intent woven throughout every nook and cranny. Owners Jacqui and Bruno moved into the area 10 years ago from Guelph and Toronto. During COVID the Inn, under previous ownership, was up for sale and the couple felt it was worthy of a shot to bring a dream come true. It wouldn’t be just a place to stay but a place where you may not even want to leave. With wellness in mind, they set their intentions on creating a place where people would want to disconnect and reconnect with themselves and those they enjoy the company with.

And this rang true for me on my recent stay. Yes, I had my iPhone and laptop with me. It’s been a no-brainer for me to just pack my devices “just in case I have time to do work during my downtime” or to check emails and the latest news headlines. I don’t want to miss anything. But I did. And I’m okay with it. The world is still crazy spinning and the Team Canada won in Hockey, of course.

But I woke up to an orchestra of birds singing in the morning sun and a freshness in the air that I hadn’t noticed in a very long time. “Listen to that,” I whispered to myself. And noticed once again just how quiet and serene it truly was.

History:

The structure was originally built in 1855 and first served as the area’s post office. Commonly built where the railroad system would pass through just like many small towns across the country. It was also very close to the nearby quarry that supplied the natural greyish limestones to builders. So, the building also was once the General Store, a gathering place where rooms were rented out. Each room on the property is unique and has a story to tell. Our suite was once a Speak Easy during the Prohibition era. Exposed parts of the original walls offer guests this unique connection to the life of years ago.

Suite Life:

The Liberty Inn offers five suites ranging in size. Interior Designer Tiffany Leigh was brought on board to bring the soothing vibes and aesthetics to life. Bruno had mentioned that Leigh had first worked on their family home not far from this location. They brought her on board to work at The Liberty Inn because of her attention to detail and understanding of the foundation of the couple’s belief in organic connections. Which is something I had noticed and felt without them actually having to say it.

The rooms are equipped with all the comforts for joy. Soft and fresh organic cotton bedding. Plush and lofty towels. Subtle accents pull together a cohesive and soothing environment that blends that homey vibe with a luxurious stay.

Wellness is also built right into each suite. A warm welcome from the cold comes in the form of heated bathroom floors, weighted HUSH bathrobes, and a soothing blend of delicate essential oils caressing the air. Each suite also includes a special feature – ours had a steam room built right in. And there was a Red/Blue Light Therapy Mask to use at your leisure.

The Kitchenette impressively had everything available to make the stay comfortable should you choose not to venture out to local restaurants and cafés. There was a SMEG fridge and a toaster. Nespresso Coffee maker as well as a small traditional percolator and a kettle. It also came with a toaster oven and microwave. A KitchenAid induction stove top was perfect for eggs in the morning. By the way, delicious complimentary breakfast items were in the fridge when we arrived. It included fresh fruit, Greenhouse Juice Booster shots, milk, eggs, and locally made croissants ready for us to bake right in your room whenever we wanted.

A very special feature that didn’t go unnoticed was the dishes and coffee cups — beautiful and minimal in neutrals palettes are infused throughout the property. It turned out that Jacqui had hand-made each and every piece of ceramic throughout the Inn’s suites. Yes, she’s a professional ceramic artist!

And that brought me back to the “special connections” that were found in the details at The Liberty Inn. A small trio of face skincare products by Skin Frequency created by Summer, a passionate skincare formulator with one 20 years of experience located in Collingwood, were discovered in the bathroom. I was told that guests are invited to use them and take them home. All the soaps, shampoos and even dish soap are local and or Canadian.

Artwork can be found throughout the suites and they too were sourced with intention. All original works by local artists were created for The Liberty Inn. In the Hawthorne Suite, you’ll find the moving works by Donato Delano – landscapes that, for me, reflect a pause in time and space. The Arden Suite features the captivating abstract landscape works by Ethel Voronkova.

Woodland Spa:

One of the most unique and key focal points of this beautiful property is the private outdoor spa area. Here guests of the Inn are invited to relax and unwind. There is a wooden barrel sauna, a soaker hot tub with a step up ladder and a cold plunge to re-energize. There is also Muskoka chairs that gather around a fireplace and it’s all surrounded by tall pine trees, twinkly lights and open skies. The spa is a private sanctuary that guests can book for one hour each day and only one suite has access at a time making this very tranquil and exclusive.

Other Interesting Bits:

I could really envision The Liberty Inn as a place where creatives can go and find a quiet place to be (writers and artists, hello!) and I can see it as a place where you could have a retreat – like a girls’ wellness getaway. There’s Trailside Yoga studio down the street where the instructor holds sessions in a Yurt.

The area has no shortage of hiking trails including the Forks of the Credit Provincial Park and the Cataract Trails where guests can wander and be one with nature. Hey, forest bathing is very real and it’s such a great way to decompress from city life any time of the year.

Food & Drink:

While there’s no restaurant on the premises Bruno and Jacqui offered recommendations on local spots to explore including local breweries and cafés. We visited Heatherlea Farm Shoppe, a family run business that has been in the area for a few generations. They offer in-house aged meats and sausages as well as prepared meals that you could bring back to cook up. They also have a café perfect for your cravings.

Guests also have the opportunity to order from the In-Suite Menu where locally made crafted meals by Hind Quarter Meats can be brought in and reheated in the room –think chicken pot pies and hearty comfort soups in the winter.

Disconnect?

Okay, they do have Wifi and there is Netflix if you choose to use it. We did take in a “chick flick” and now that I think of it, we watched “La Dolce Vita” about a family that finds a connection to the vast land and unhurried lifestyle in Italy.

I would love to bring a group of my besties for a getaway and bring in the sound bowls and chimes. The space inspires rest and relaxation surrounded by nature. Then, maybe even convince Jacqui to have us in for a ceramics workshop or maybe pull out sketchbooks and later head to the yoga studio for a restorative practice….or just do nothing but laugh and listen to the birds sing.

The Liberty Inn is located at 1498 Cataract Road. For more information visit their site here.