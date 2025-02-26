The Giller Mantella Scholarship is dedicated to supporting and empowering students who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC), or racialized students, ensuring they feel represented and supported through allyship.

A collaboration between The Giller Foundation and Mantella Corporation, the Scholarship aims to foster diversity and inclusion, particularly among BIPOC youth, by enriching their post-secondary education. In addition to financial support, the program offers mentorship and industry connections to help students navigate the literary world with confidence. Now in its second year, the Scholarship will award $10,000 to three talented and deserving students passionate about creative writing and literature. Eligible applicants include graduating high school students and second and third-year undergraduate students who exhibit extracurricular involvement and academic excellence.

Mantella Corporation’s Robert and Sylvia Mantella, two of Canada’s renowned philanthropic partners, are actively involved in the Giller Mantella Scholarship as part of their broader commitment to community involvement. Together, they have been dedicated to giving back to communities, supporting BIPOC women entrepreneurs and contributing to organizations like SickKids Hospital. As one of the largest privately held family-owned real estate and land development companies in Canada, Mantella Corporation’s vision is to foster change and invest in a forward-looking future.

Sylvia Mantella, Vice President of Marketing, Sponsorship, and Philanthropy at Mantella Corporation, shares with the Toronto Guardian the importance of inclusivity in today’s climate, where calls for diversity face both progress and resistance. “The Giller Mantella Scholarship affirms that diverse voices matter,” she says. “Canada’s literary and cultural landscape thrives when it reflects the full spectrum of experiences. While backlash against equity-driven initiatives often stems from misunderstanding or fear, history shows that when more voices are heard, the arts and society as a whole benefit. Literature has always been a space for challenging ideas and sparking social change, and without intentional investment, we risk perpetuating the same systemic barriers that have excluded these voices.”

Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director of the Giller Foundation, emphasizes the importance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in creating equal opportunities and promoting a more inclusive literary world. “Underrepresented voices have historically been excluded from mainstream narratives. As these writers gain recognition, they pave the way for future generations and inspire others to enter the literary field. Supporting emerging writers from marginalized communities isn’t just an investment in individuals—it’s an investment in Canada’s cultural and intellectual fabric.”

Applications are open from February 17 to April 2, 2025. To learn more about the Giller Mantella Scholarship, visit the website.