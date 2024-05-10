Five Minutes With: Toronto Rap Artsit Melo Griffith

Melo Griffith is an alternative Rap and Indie R&B artist using hypnotic voicing and colourful lyricism to bend the lines of contemporary hip-hop creativity. Born & Raised in the GTA and moulded in Ottawa, Melo has learned to mix smooth blues and funk influences with a raw adaptation of the inner city Toronto Rap Sound. His ability to use bedroom dream tones and powerful expressions to build world-like soundscapes is where we truly find a Vivid Imagination Being Evolved by Melo-VIBE.

Name:

Melo Griffith

Genre:

Rap/Rnb

Founded:

2017

# of Albums:

1, 3 EPs

Latest Album:

Left On Read

Latest Single:

Avenue

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Slick Rick

Favourite musician now:

Cash Cobain

Guilty pleasure song:

Made For Me – Muni Long

Live show ritual:

2 poops lol

Favourite local musician:

Majo

EP or LP?

EPs

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Road, I like exploring and experiencing new people and places. I feel it helps move the creativity for the studio anyway. And the studio is anywhere you can set up a mic these days, to be honest.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Latest single, Avenue available everywhere!

Performing in Rotterdam Netherlands May 31st – June 2nd for NEW SKOOL RULES Music Fest & June 4th – June 9th for CANADIAN MUSIC WEEK

Upcoming Album, THE CAVES HAVE WIFI 2, dropping May 24th at midnight!

Where can we follow you?

Spotify | Apple | Amazon | YouTube | Soundcloud | Instagram | Tiktok

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

El Jefe De Pollo

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen West & Ossington, all the chic dive bars and the food spots are dope

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

East Riverside Park, because I shot one of my favourite videos there where we got to run around and fly kites lol

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

My fav venue would be the Drake Underground

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Don’t have one