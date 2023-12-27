“A Day in the Life” with Toronto-based Hypnotist Asad Mecci

When I met Asad, he was already performing with Colin Mochrie, although Hyprov was in its infancy. I was struck by how charming and engaging he was. He was warm and friendly to everyone he met. I watched Hyprov and was blown away by how fascinating and hilarious the show was. I had my roots as a manager in Hip-Hop and had always had an interest in entertainment, but I was on another path, completing my MBA and working in the field of tech sales. Fast forward seven years later, I quit my job and started working with Asad full-time on Hyprov as a producer. I’m proud to say he is now my husband. I’ve watched his career explode over the last few years, from a relative unknown performing on cruise ships to being reviewed in The New York Times, WSJ, and Forbes. He has performed the show in over 80 cities across North America and performed 70 shows Off-Broadway. As I’m writing this introduction, Asad is headlining Hyprov at the Harrah’s Theatre in Vegas. Now, we are excited to be bringing Hyprov to the CAA Theatre in Toronto. It’s been a whirlwind romance, from attending the Tony Awards to getting engaged at the International Emmys. I would not have it any other way. If someone told me that I would be married to a hypnotist and produce a show with Mirvish, I would have been dumbfounded. Life is stranger than fiction, and I can’t wait for the next chapter to see where the next adventure takes us.

-Written by Asad Mecci’s wife, Sarah Mecci

***

Which ‘hood are you in?

I live in Yorkville.

What do you do?

Master Hypnotist

What are you currently working on?

I am currently producing and performing in the North American tour of Hyprov-Improv under Hypnosis, which will have a residency at the CAA Theatre in Toronto in April of 2024.

Where can we find your work?

Website