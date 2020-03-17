Homegrown Business: Fight Hunger with Breakfast Club of Canada

While you sip your coffee or snack on a bagel, please consider that 1 in 4 children is at risk of not eating breakfast today.

The recent Kellogg’s® Better Days Weekend Hunger Survey revealed that nearly half (48 per cent) of low to middle income families in Canada are challenged to provide their children with at least one meal during the weekend, and this devastating reality is prevalent in Ontario where the statistic is 55 per cent. This is preventing children from reaching their full potential, and in a country as prosperous as Canada, this quite frankly, is unacceptable.

That’s why on National Cereal Day Saturday, March 7, Kellogg Canada is made a difference with a donation of $150,000 to Breakfast Club of Canada. The funds will help support breakfast programs in Canadian communities in need, including northern and indigenous communities, to improve access to food. We were able to speak to a representative to learn more about Breakfast Club of Canada and how we can help Fight Hunger!

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

Founded in 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada is a charitable organization that provides food, funding, equipment, training and support to school breakfast programs across the country. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Club is dedicated to ensuring every child starts their day with a nutritious morning meal, is present in 1,809 schools from coast to coast feeding over 243,500 children every school morning.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, yet, 1 in 4 children at risk of not eating breakfast . A startling statistic that jumps to 1 in 2 children among indigenous communities. The new Kellogg’s Better Days Weekend Hunger Survey also reveals that food insecurity is a serious issue facing many Canadian families

on weekends, and this reinforces the important role our breakfast programs play in filling the meal gap fighting childhood hunger every day.

When did you start/join it?

I started at Breakfast Club of Canada in 2016.

What made you want to get involved?

This mission. I have always been committed to the health and welfare of our most vulnerable; our children. I wanted to work for an organization that gave a voice to those who otherwise might be silent. The issue of hunger is something that most children can’t communicate, and Breakfast Club of Canada is expressing the need and creating opportunities for people to make a difference for kids by providing nutritious food that fuels their learning and shapes their future.

What was the situation like when you started?

Awareness for the mission was much lower and fewer people knew the impact of kids not eating in the morning. Kids who didn’t eat nutritious breakfasts were falling through the cracks and faced uncertain academic futures.

How has it changed since?

More individuals and corporations, like Kellogg Canada, are realizing that this is a major issue and, more than ever, are rallying around the cause to raise awareness and dollars for Breakfast Club of Canada to affect change and create more positive futures. Children are our future and Breakfast Club of Canada and our generous partners are helping to nurture their development and growth.

What more needs to be done?

With 1 million kids still facing hunger in the morning, we have a long way to go. Despite the change for the better, the need still exists. Any child that faces hunger is one child too many. Aside from helping them focus and learn in school, it helps lessen food anxiety, increases self-esteem and provides a safe, social space to break bread with their fellow students. That’s an investment with a huge payout for our partners.

How can our readers help?

March 7 is National Cereal Day, and we partnered with Kellogg Canada to shine a light on the important issue of childhood hunger.

Everyone can make a difference, by speaking up about how important the child hunger issue is, by volunteering in schools near them, or by making a donation here.

Canadians are invited to help us create #BetterDays and fight childhood hunger by sharing the Fight Hunger Video Infographic with the hashtag #BetterDays.

Where can we follow you?

To learn more about Breakfast Club of Canada and the important work we do, visit our website or find us on social media.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another awesome local charity that you love?

I am also a dog lover and there are too many abandoned, abused or displaced animals out there, so I encourage many who are contemplating getting a pet, to consider a rescue organization like Golden Rescue. I rescued my Golden from them and its been nothing but a positive experience. It’s been one of the most fulfilling things I have done.

Check out the Breakfast Club of Canada’s social campaign and inviting Candians to help Kellogg Canada and Breakfast Club of Canada to fight childhood hunger by sharing the Fight Hunger Infographic Video with the hashtag #BetterDays.