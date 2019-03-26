“Five Minutes With” Alternative Rhythm and Blues Singer Locklyn

Locklyn, a 19-year-old Toronto-born musician with a huge social following, has had a passion for music her entire life; at the tender age of six she started belting out tunes on coffee tables, and then at age twelve she began performing at Toronto venues including The Rivoli and the Al Green Theatre.

Locklyn’s debut single “I Don’t Wanna” reached number 23 on the Canadian iTunes chart. Her album, REL8TE, produced by Trust Chen Pow (Cool to be Kind, nominated for a 2019 Juno Award, Best Children’s Album, Everytime by Deesha, nominated for a 2007 Juno Awards R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and Juicy by Lorraine Lawson (from CTV’s The Launch)), and feature background vocals from renowned vocal coach Lorraine Lawson (CTV’s The Launch). The title track, Warrior is an anthem of strength, being influenced by her family; her mother has taught her anything is possible, and her father, who she lost at the age of fifteen, has shown her how short life can be.

Musically, Locklyn draws influence from artists such as Beyonce, Miguel, and Bruno Mars. Her music has been featured on several radio stations including 106.9 The X (London, ON), CKXS 99.1 FM (Wallaceburg, ON), 100.7 FM (Little Current, ON), The Verge, Canadian Beats, IndieCan Radio and PopCan Radio. Locklyn’s long awaited album.

Name: LOCKLYN

Genre: Alternative R & B

Founded: Toronto

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: REL8TE (Album)

Latest Single: Warrior

Favourite Restaurant:

Captain boils

Favourite band when you were a teenager:

One direction

Favourite band now:

Queen

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Anything BY Chris Brown

Live Show Ritual:

I pray with my dancers and then I also pray to my dad who has passed away

Favourite local artist:

Drake

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood

Queen or College St?

College

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Riverdale

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

I love off scene (as I call it) but really the real reward for staying in the studio and making music is going out and performing it for everyone!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | SnapChat

Any shows or albums coming up?

March 28 Venue: Heaven (51 Jefferson Ave, Toronto, ON) show starts at 8:00 p.m.

March 29 Venue: W Event Boutique (177 Whitmore, Vaughn ON) show started at 9:00 p.m.

June TBD Relay for Life – More details will be on my website soon