Charitable Choices: Toronto Pflag supports the LGBTQ2 community

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

We are a volunteer-run registered charity that cares about the LGBTQ2 community and helps keep their families together through support and education. Our members are parents with LGBTQ children and members and allies of the community.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Ten per cent of the population is LGBTQ2 but many are afraid to come out. They worry they will disappoint their parents or lose friends. They worry that people will treat them badly. Often when they do come out, these things happen. We help parents accept their kids.

When did you start/join it?

I joined in 2010 when my daughter came out. I joined the board in 2012 and became President in 2015.

What made you want to get involved?

I thought I could help other parents! Turns out I had a lot to learn.

What was the situation like when you started?

We had one public meeting a month, visited schools, had a support phone line and most of the work was done by one mom.

How has it changed since?

We have a working board of 11, three public meetings a month, still visit schools and still have a support line.

What more needs to be done?

We need to be better known so parents know to contact us when their child comes out.

How can our readers help?

Spread the word! Come to one of our meetings to see what we do. Go to torontopflag.org for information

Do you have any events coming up?

Yes! We are screening Gender Revolution, a National Geographic documentary at Runnymede United Church on March 26th, 432 Runnymede Rd. Doors open at 5:30 pm with light dinner followed by screening at 6:30 pm. Free.

