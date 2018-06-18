Alan Cumming Returns to Toronto as a “Legal Immigrant”

Tony Award-winning actor and social activist Alan Cumming was adoringly welcomed back to Toronto this weekend for his Legal Immigrant 2018 tour. He became an American citizen in 2008, and Legal Immigrant is a cabaret of songs and stories about his life in his adopted homeland. Saturday at Massey Hall, Cumming performed an eclectic mash-up of popular songs including Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid, classic P!nk as well as vintage tunes from Liza, Marlene and Édith Piaf. After sets Cumming mentioned the heritage and nationality of the singers/songwriters covered in the show – a gentle reminder that practically all of us have storied family history when it comes to immigration.

Proud Immigrant

Alan Cumming loves Canada! Of course he does, his last two shows in Toronto sold out! However, this cabaret is about being a proud immigrant in America. He openly shared what current political issues are important to citizen Cumming down south. His carefully crafted show reinforced how “we are all immigrants.” And because of this universal history, we should have more empathy and show more kindness to outsiders; fundamentally immigrants need to be treated with dignity and respect.

During the performance, he brought up the Dreamers and advocated for them to stay in the USA. His much better idea, rather than a Mexican border wall, was a wall around Beverly Hills to coral in predatory Hollywood producers. Also on his list of pressing issues was gun control (he doesn’t like having to handle a gun on his new TV show) as well as the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement.

Optimistic American

Clearly Cumming is an optimistic American (but Scottish first!), as for his encore he performed The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow. The show ended on an up-beat, with Cumming urging us to take chances and not be afraid. And much like his all time favourite move idol, Auntie Mame, he cried out for all of us to – Live your best life!

One last theme that was also important to Cumming down south was his aging scrotum. So the show wasn’t all dead serious! A terrifically funny show, played with genuine passion and high energy. You are welcome in Canada anytime you want Alan!

#AlanCummingForever

Alan Cumming is known for standout roles in television (The Good Wife, The L Word, and the new CBS Crime Series INSTINCT), film (Eyes Wide Shut, Titus), and for his writing (including a New York Times best-selling memoir, Not My Father’s Son), and he has been described by Time Magazine as one of the most fun people in show business.

Massey Hall is a national historic site and is located at 178 Victoria Street, Toronto. It will be closing July 2018 for an extensive two year renovation. For more on this massive venue revitalization project visit: https://www.masseyhall.com/revitalization/

