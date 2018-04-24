“Five Minutes With” Toronto Reggae Artist Exco Levi

Name: EXCO LEVI

Founded: 2000

# of Albums: TWO ALBUMS – COUNTRY MAN & NARRATIVE

Latest Release: NARRATIVE

Latest Video: MAWGA DAWG

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bio

Toronto Star billed EXCO LEVI “local reggae King”. True. Levi holds the best winning percentage in Canada’s JUNO Awards. He has been nominated the 6 times he submitted and has won 5 times. This should make him a house hold name in Canada, but Exco Levi in a firm yet laid-back way says his goal is 1 of Canada’s 26 million. The rest of the world should be a bonus. Levi’s sophomore album NARRATIVE is set for release November 27 and could break new ground and raise commercial profile of the genre. With music at his core, Exco Levi is one of Reggae’s most attractive voices delivering uplifting messages wrapped in engaging melodic compositions. Born in Manchester, Jamaica, Exco migrated to Canada and pursued music as a career. Following in the footsteps of his father, an artist and sound system selector, Exco realized his gift for writing significant lyrics, and weaving those lyrics with song. Also an adept piano player, Exco has crafted some of the most thought provoking singles in Reggae since 2009. Exco has written almost 200 songs and in 2015, Levi released his debut album “Country Man” two weeks after receiving his 4th consecutive JUNO. In September 2016 Levi ‘re- fixed’ his first Canadian recording, aptly titled OH Canada. The song, a tribute to his ‘home away from home’, was CBC Radio’s Song of the week during Canada’s sesquicentennial celebrations. CTV news called it Canada’s new anthem.

Jamaican/Canadian musician Exco Levi pays tribute to the founders of reggae music through a modern twist of poetry and sound. On a mission to deliver his message to the world, Exco has performed European tours, California’s Reggae on the River, Sierra Nevada World Music Festival, Spain’s Rototom, Jamaica’s Sting and Rebel Salute, Canada’s major reggae festivals (including Jambana™ One World Festival) and feature performances in Zimbabwe and Malawi. This multiple award winning artist’s songs are just as potent on his lips as they are on record and many colourful collaborations including Busy Signal, Chronixx, Kabaka Pyramid and producer Donovan Germain attest to that.

Exco Levi has been nominated for Canada’s JUNO Award – the Canadian equivalent of the GRAMMY’s six consecutive years and has won 5 times – most recently April 1, 2017 for the single SIREN. Exco has received awards for Promising New Artist (Canadian Reggae Music Awards – 2007), Song of the Year (Irie Music Awards 2011) and Artist of the Year for 2011 and in September 2016, EXCO Levi received his Star in the Brampton Arts Walk of Fame beside fellow achievers, Actor, Alan Thicke, Comedian Russell Peters and playwright Trey Anthony. EXCO LEVI was handpicked by VP Records for the single “RASTA CHILDREN”, on the Dennis Brown Tribute album. “ONE SUIT” was featured in the Television Series Private Eyes. “WELCOME THE KING” was licensed and featured in the film Chameleon. Exco’s message of positivity is powerful. His ability to captivate his audience, earned him the performance spot, for the first reggae artist ever, at Nathan Phillips Square for Toronto’s CANADA 150 New Year’s Eve celebration 2016. His 2017 summer tour kicked of with 3 California performances sharing the stage with Chronixx,

Gentleman and Assassin. Exco continues to be a global ambassador for positive, conscious music, cognizant of the message he delivers to his fans.

Latest Single:

ALBUM – NARRATIVE

Favourite Restaurant:

SOTO SOTO and Veez Vegan

Favourite band as a teenager:

BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS

Favourite band now:

EXCO LEVI AND HIGHPRIEST

Guilty Pleasure Song:

UNDER MY SHEET – EXCO LEVI

Live Show Ritual:

HOW YOU FEELING? PRAYER

Favourite local artist:

CASAR

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

SUPERFOOD SALAD FROM FRESH

Queen or College St?

COLLEGE

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens, or?

GAGE PARK BRAMPTON

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

BOTH

Road or studio?

STUDIO

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

ROTI

