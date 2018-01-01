Recent News

Yoyo the cat needs a new place to stay in the Toronto area

January 1, 2018 Joel Levy Lifestyle, Pets

Yoyo came to us from another clinic when his owner could not look after him any longer. Our volunteers write that Yoyo is a sweet boy who loves his head and chin rubs. Quite often, you will find him sitting on top of his keranda bed staring out the window, but would prefer to be in his forever home doing this instead of a cage. Yoyo should be the only feline in the home. Come and meet this awesome boy so he can win you over and provide unconditional love.

Yoyo the cat

Age: 9 years 1 months
Sex: Male
Size: Medium
Colour: Orange
Spayed/Neutered: Yes

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

 

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care for one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 980 Articles

Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian.

Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography

Contact: Website Twitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2017 | Toronto Guardian