Luna the cat is looking for a furever family in Toronto

January 6, 2018 Joel Levy Lifestyle, Pets

Luna the cat is a sweet girl that thrives in a quiet environment. In the past she has found the hustle and bustle of a busy home to be overwhelming. She is always up for a movie night with some kitty friendly snacks. Luna is looking for a patient, stable home she can retire to. Luna is best suited to an adult only home with no other pets. If you’re interested in this lovely lady talk to an adoption agent today!

Luna the cat

Age: 7 years 3 months
Sex: Female
Size: Medium
Colour: Black
Spayed/Neutered: Yes

