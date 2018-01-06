Luna the cat is looking for a furever family in Toronto

Luna the cat is a sweet girl that thrives in a quiet environment. In the past she has found the hustle and bustle of a busy home to be overwhelming. She is always up for a movie night with some kitty friendly snacks. Luna is looking for a patient, stable home she can retire to. Luna is best suited to an adult only home with no other pets. If you’re interested in this lovely lady talk to an adoption agent today!

Age: 7 years 3 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

