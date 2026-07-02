Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Kelly Zemnickis

Toronto’s comedy scene is packed with distinctive voices, but the best stand-ups often draw their material from the everyday moments that audiences instantly recognize. From family dynamics to the strange realities of getting older, observational comedy continues to resonate when it’s delivered with honesty, sharp writing, and a bit of playful attitude. For comedian Kelly Zemnickis, those small slices of life—from health challenges to relationships—provide endless material. We spoke with Zemnickis about her influences, her journey into stand-up, and the comedians and communities that continue to shape her work.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Slice of life, health & romance… I’m just trying to find a way to laugh as my body changes, my parents grow older! I’m generally a family-friendly comedian, but I can add a little sass to things, too.

Who are some of your influences?

Rita Rudner, Wendy Liebman, Jerry Seinfeld & Norm MacDonald are some of my absolute favourite stand-ups. I appreciate the dry wit, the honesty, strong writing and word play. But I’m also equally influenced by humorists like Calvin Trillin and Erma Bombeck, too.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Humorist Erma Bombeck was my favourite comedian growing up. I was introduced to her writing by my parents. She wrote a successful newspaper column (& a number of books) about being a housewife in middle America, which is kinda of funny that I gravitated to her when I was like 10 years old. But I just thought what she wrote was so funny! I have a distinct memory of bringing in her book The Ties That Bind… And Gag! into my Grade 5 homeroom class and laughing my ass off. I was TEN!! It’s ridiculous, but even then, I knew it was good stuff.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Wendy Liebman is still atop my list, and I feel very lucky that life has connected us and that she’s done online shows of mine. She’s one of the funniest, smartest and nicest comedians you’ll meet. But gosh, I also adore SO many comedians out there: Jason Salmon, Tracy Hamilton, Adam Gabel, Desiree Walsh, Charles McBee, Erin McGuire, Arthur Simeon, Mary Kennedy, Brian Kiley, Josh Johnson… seriously, we could be here for HOURS.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Three things: I eat, light stuff, but I have to eat on account of my being “very very anemic” (an actual quote from my doctor). I also write keywords on my set on a piece of paper, and hold it for a few minutes before putting it in a pocket or (if need be) my shoe. I’m bemused by the fact that I have to hold the paper for a minute or two… do I think it will be absorbed into my bloodstream? And finally… I work on calming my breathing. I’d rather be grounded than amped up before a set.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Oh, that’s a good question… There could be various answers to this one, like any fully accessible venue because comedy shouldn’t be only for those who can walk up & down stairs… but I think the (and this will be ironic given what I just said) but the 3rd floor stage at the Social Capital Theatre in Toronto. It’s my fave because it’s where I did my very first set in January of 2016. So it just has a special spot in my heart. I’ve been in the Toronto comedy community since the early 1990s, when I did tech for shows & clubs as a teen… but it took a personal loss to push me to try things I’d long dreamed of, like doing stand-up to actually give it a go.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

One of the earliest jokes I ever wrote, about handing off my nephew to my brother after a visit… giving him a squeeze and saying I love you, is easily a favourite of mine. I don’t dive too deep into the dynamics with my siblings, but I’m a proud aunt, and that joke just has a punch that just makes it funnier as they get older. Because I cap it with “Aunty Kelly, put me down, I’m 32!” And as he gets older, the age just is more ridiculous. And that joke is on my first album, Sugar n’ Spice & Smirnoff Ice, which just makes me beam. It was literally one of the first jokes I ever wrote.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Life! The medium of life. That’s a very general answer, but Instagram/YouTube, or in-person at a mic or a show online, I’m just keeping my eyes open. I produce shows, too, so I want to make sure I’m using whatever platform I have to give a good show and give stage time to those you don’t see enough. And Toronto has a bounty of amazing voices, some of whom use wheelchairs or walkers, so that’s why I need to put in the work to make sure I produce shows in spaces where they can be heard. John Mandrow is an incredible comic, who uses a wheelchair, isn’t seen nearly enough, and Rosani Christy and Desiree Walsh should be headlining across the country because they’re very very funny folks. But wheelchairs and stairs… well… yeah. That’s why I love the virtual medium… it really opened my eyes to who else is in the community with me. And I gotta do better so more people know they’re there.

Tell us a joke about your city.

“Living in Toronto is like living in a live-action game of Tetris… we’re gonna stuff a building there, and, there… is that a tiny empty square of land? Let’s put a condo there…”

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My latest album, Lady Comic! And I’ll produce shows in Toronto that any BODY can come to, walk or wheel on it. You can find it all on my website.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Rob Ito is one of my favourites, a nice guy and just so funny!!

Rosani Christy is an absolute killer who doesn’t let MS slow down her brilliant mind. I love her.

And really, what can you say about Desiree Walsh? She’s incredible, and I’m grateful to call her a friend and share the stage with her.