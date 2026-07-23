Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Garrett Jamieson

With a style that gleefully leans into the mechanics of language itself, Toronto comic Garrett Jamieson transforms carefully arranged words—sometimes punctuated by an emphatic “BLAM!” or “GLOOSH!”—into a playful, unpredictable onstage experience. Blending absurdist riffing with a self-aware sense of structure, his performances feel part stand-up, part comedic experiment, drawing inspiration from the people around him as much as from the craft itself

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy style works best when I use particular words in a preplanned order. Fun fact: I usually personally have constructed the words into what is called a sentence or rhetorical question. Some of the words I use are longer words as well. Some words consisting of like 5 or 6 characters, but then I’ve been known to throw in an Onomatopoeia like “BLAM!” or “KA-CHUNK!” or my favourite “GLOOSH!” We certainly have fun on stage. The words are used in order to magically manipulate a group of people to elicit laughter. It’s pretty cool.

Who are some of your influences?

My influences are the interesting people that often surround me, so anyone (Even you: the one reading this could be an influence). I’m also influenced by people who like to laugh and volley a riff. People who can create comedy jazz and who are able to play or paint the hypothetical banter of the absurd. I hope that answered this question.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Growing up, I would gravitate to people who could tell a story or a street joke. People who were genuinely funny. My favourite comics would be anyone in the public eye being genuinely funny, but if you truly need an answer, I would say my uncles and aunts. Anyone whose goal it is to get a laugh.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

My favourite comedians now are many of the newer comics that I am fortunate to work with. Comics who have a drive and excitement for the art of stand-up comedy. I like watching comics that still have excitement in their eyes.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Other than the Tibetan Sky Burial Ritual?! I usually settle for a coffee and a walk. However, if I can’t get the coffee or walk, I’ll settle for a Wiccan seance ritual.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place was the Underground Clandestiny. It was a true 420-friendly speak-easy run by Puff Mama in the east end of Toronto. I recorded my album “Born Crying Die Laughing” there.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

It’s a meta bit about how I once got heckled for “making people think.” The bit speaks volumes about the way people don’t like to think anymore and would rather only feel. The bit then bleeds into a skit about how the average audience aren’t true fans of comedy but more fans of laughing. It then concludes with a hilarious act out of me unaliving myself because I chose to pander to the feeler fans of comedy rather than making people think. It’s not a crowd favourite, but it is my favourite.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Sirius XM Comedy Club channel is a great way to discover some of the greatest comedians you will hear. They run through many of Canada’s finest!

Tell us a joke about your city.

Toronto has the CN Tower: a very tall structure, if you didn’t know. Can you tell me why it’s called the CN Tower? It’s called that because everyone is CN it! I’m CN it. You’re CN it. The joke works best if you understand that “CN” sounds or reads like “seein.” Jokes are pretty cool and funny when you explain them.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Check out my latest Album “Dark & Silly”; it was recorded on December 21, the Darkest Day of The Year.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram is the platform I’m mostly on.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I would have to pay it forward to all the comedians affiliated with Comedy Records; that is a solid, funny crew, and you’d have many hours of listening if you check them out.