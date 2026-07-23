The 2026 VELD Music Festival is Back July 31st to August 2nd

Toronto’s biggest electronic dance music festival is set to return to Downsview Park next weekend as VELD Music Festival kicks off its 2026 edition from July 31 to August 2.

The annual festival will once again bring together some of the world’s biggest names in electronic music for three days of performances, drawing fans from across Canada and beyond.

This year’s lineup features FISHER, Illenium, Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren, Above & Beyond, Sara Landry, KX5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade), Galantis, Subtronics, SLANDER, Lost Frequencies, James Hype, Miss Monique, along with dozens of other artists spanning house, techno, trance, bass and EDM.

Held at Downsview Park, VELD has become one of Toronto’s signature summer festivals, transforming the park into a large-scale outdoor venue with multiple stages, immersive production and performances from internationally renowned DJs and producers.

The all ages festival opens its gates at 3 p.m. each day, with attendees able to enjoy three days of music, food vendors and festival experiences.

VELD Music Festival 2026 runs Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2 at Downsview Park in Toronto. Tickets are available through the festival website while supplies last.

For more information as well as the full lineup, please visit the VELD website.