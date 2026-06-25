Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Fiona O’Brien

Fiona O’Brien brings Irish honesty and raw relatability to stages across Canada, shaped by Billy Connolly’s storytelling and Tommy Tiernan’s fearless approach alongside the bold energy of Joan Rivers, Whoopi Goldberg, and Kathy Griffin. Her standout material explores the evolution of period products from teenage years to now, deliberately opening with a word that makes audiences tense before winning them over with shared memories of absurdly oversized menstrual pads that get older crowds hitting each other in recognition.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Real, Honest and Irish

Who are some of your influences?

Billy Connolly, Joan Rivers, Whoopi Goldberg, Tommy Tiernan, Kathy Griffin, Rosie O’Donnell

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Billy Connolly

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Tommy Tiernan

What is your pre-show ritual?

I write out my set during the day and perform it for my dog. Once I get to the gig, I will write it out again before show, just one keyword to remind me of the joke; this could also be due to my memory being fried from perimenopause.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Newfoundland is fantastic, like Ireland on Steroids, and they are so up for the craic

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My absolute favourite joke I wrote is about period products now vs when I was a teenager, and we had to use Single Ikea Mattresses. I love it because as soon as I mention the word “Period,” everyone tenses up, and then I have to win them over. It’s a lovely feeling when all the older women and men start hitting each other and laughing because they can relate to the struggle we all had.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Usually, Instagram and YouTube or seeing a newer comic at a gig, there are so many great comics in Canada.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Do you know how to spot a real Irish person on St Patrick’s Day in Toronto?

We are the ones wearing NOTHING from Dollarama

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yes, my latest album “FIONA 51” on Spotify and Apple; thanks to Cottage Comedy for helping me.

Where can we follow you?

All my links to my social media are on the website. Please follow me. Thanks very much.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Eric Andrews is a joy to watch on stage, makes me really laugh every time. Also, John Mostyn, originally from Glasgow, Scotland, living in Toronto now, is hilarious.