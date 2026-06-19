TAWF is Revolutionizing Arm Wrestling for the Masses

Arm wrestling is no longer just a rowdy test of backyard brawn: It has officially entered the era of professional team sports. The drama you never knew you needed in your life is here thanks to the new Team Arm Wrestling Federation (TAWF).

For the first-time ever, arm wrestling has become a professional, team-based sport that will be broadcast to countless living rooms. With teams across North America, including Vancouver, TAWF is a gripping and competitive new spin on arm wrestling.

Following a successful pre-season launch in late 2025, when the Montreal Saints defeated Toronto Smoke, the Vancouver Wildcats will take on the Calgary Rangers on August 29 in their own pre-season spectacle. The action takes place at Calgary’s Grand Theatre.

In the meantime, Vancouver Wildcats team members will spend the summer training for the anticipated event. At the forefront of the Vancouver Wildcats is Vancouver arm wrestling legend Marlon Hicks, who serves as the team manager. His wife, Dawn, is one of the three females on the team. This also includes 63-year-old grandmother Lori Pow, known in the arm wrestling world as “Queen of the Table.”

Fans – old and new – can expect an eclectic array of athletes and unmatched entertainment once TAWF hits televisions on Fight Network. The inaugural TAWF season kicks off on November 7, 2026.

A Literal Game-Changer

The TAWF is fundamentally shifting the sport (yes, it’s a sport) of arm wrestling’s DNA. By introducing a 100-point threshold and a team-based structure, the league has transformed individual bouts into a complex, high-stakes tactical battle.

At the inaugural TAWF showcase, Montreal Saints’ “stoppage-style” victory – a TKO in the arm wrestling world – demonstrated that matches are now won through depth, resource management, and strategic “gambles” rather than just isolated strength.

“The biggest difference is our new team format, which keeps the audience glued to the stage,” says Jason Costantini, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of TAWF.

Primetime Ready: Mass Appeal and Global Broadcast

With the anticipated 14-week season, TAWF is positioned for massive mainstream growth. By securing a broadcasting deal with Fight Network, the league is bringing the grit and drama of the “MAC” ruleset – designed for faster starts and more decisive finishes – to a wide television audience. This isn’t just for niche fans; it’s a sport built for the modern viewer.

The combination of intense physical limits and chess-like strategy offers a compelling spectacle that rivals established combat sports.

The Road to the Finals

The league features eight powerhouse franchises across North America, including:

● Canada: Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary

● USA: Tampa Bay, Long Island, Las Vegas, Detroit

As the pre-season moves through Calgary, Long Island, and Las Vegas, the momentum will build toward a historic USA vs. Canada Final. For Costantini, who built this league on a foundation of resilience following a personal battle with cancer, TAWF represents more than a competition – it’s a movement.

“The misconception is that it’s just a strength contest,” says Costantini. “In reality, it’s a strategic sport… delivering a better experience for athletes, fans, and broadcasters alike.”

Fans can tune in to Fight Network to catch all the excitement themselves.