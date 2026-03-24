Lima the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Lima is a bundle of pure, unadulterated joy wrapped in a fuzzy puppy coat. From the moment he steps into the sunlight, his tail becomes a rhythmic blur of happiness. He possesses a gentle, inquisitive nature that makes every walk feel like a grand adventure. While he might take a brief, thoughtful moment to gather his bearings when heading out, his confidence blooms instantly once he is in his element. He navigates the world with a sense of wonder, following his favourite people with a loyal curiosity that is as endearing as it is steadfast.

This charming fellow is a social butterfly in the making who greets the world with an open heart. When he encounters other dogs, his ears perk up with genuine interest and a playful desire to make new friends. He handles new sights and sounds with impressive composure, preferring to investigate his surroundings with a wagging tail rather than being overwhelmed. Lima is particularly fond of the park, where he can fully indulge in a symphony of interesting scents and practice his signature happy-go-lucky trot. He is the ultimate companion for someone who enjoys a mix of outdoor exploration and spirited play sessions.

Lima is a distinguished gentleman who truly earns his title as a little prince. During introductions, he is polite, focused, and incredibly endearing, winning over everyone he meets with his soft eyes and inviting personality. He has a great love for treats, which makes him a focused and eager student for anyone looking to teach him new tricks or basic manners. While he has that typical puppy enthusiasm that might lead to a playful nip here and there, he is quickly learning how to channel that energy into positive interactions. He is motivated by affection and snacks in equal measure, making him a delight to bond with.

Perhaps the most wonderful thing about Lima is his incredible capacity for love. Beneath his playful exterior lies a world-class cuddler who thrives on human connection. He is a super loving dog who will happily curl up beside you after a long day of play, offering plenty of warmth and affection. His adorable face is matched only by his sweet temperament, and he is ready to bring a lifetime of laughter and companionship to a lucky home. If you are looking for a happy, food-motivated, and snuggly pup to join your life, Lima is waiting to meet you.

Lima

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.