“Five Minutes With” Toronto R&B/Soul artist Jayd Ink

Jayd Ink is a singer, songwriter and entertainer with her global sound rooted in hip hop, reggae and dancehall, seasoned with classic soul and R&B sensibilities.

Jayd was born in Kingston, Jamaica and immigrated to Canada at the age of eight with her older sister, joining their mother who had arrived a year earlier. Her family settled in west Toronto in a neighbourhood made up of mainly Eastern European families, which was a drastic change from the familiar faces of her Grandfather’s house in Kingston. Jayd drew upon her strong identity and confidence to navigate the reality of a new life in a foreign land. Through these traits and her musical gifts, she was able to maintain her Jamaican roots and truly make Toronto home. What emerged musically is a sound that is a product of Toronto’s diversity, multiculturalism, and creativity: she is an artist who is between worlds, while embracing the entire city as her community.

Through the string of story-driven and vocally powerful songs she has released over the past decade – from “Solo” (her first song to get radio play) to the stirring and cinematic “Dark Skin” – Jayd has become an important thread in the fabric of the Toronto music scene.

Name: Jayd Ink

Genre: R&B/ Soul, Hip Hop, Reggae

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 0

Latest Release: Privately, Lowkey, So Many Ways

Latest Single: Privately

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant: nome izakaya

Favourite band as a teenager: The Roots

Favourite band now: don’t have one

Guilty Pleasure Song: Lucky Day – Real Games

Live Show Ritual: 5 mins of silence

Favourite local artist: Tobi

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh? superfood salad from Fresh?

Queen or College St? Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens? Trinity Bellwoods

EP or LP? EP

Early bird or night owl? Both

Road or studio? Both

Swiss Chalet or Roti? They shouldn’t be in the same sentence…Roti

Where can we follow you? @jayd_ink

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Any shows or albums coming up?

I just did the SCCF Toronto showcase with SoundCloud, I’m releasing a new EP – Bound By Nothing on March 6th