“A Day in the Life” with: Performing Artist Roselie Williamson

Roselie Williamson is a Canadian actress based in Toronto, Ontario, with dual Canadian and European citizenship. She has appeared in multiple award-winning films, television series, and commercial campaigns, with her work broadcast internationally. Known for her emotional depth and versatility, Roselie brings a grounded, compelling presence to every role she takes on.

She is a graduate of Humber College’s acclaimed Theatre Performance Conservatory Program, an intensive, physically focused training ground for actors. Roselie also trained for years in the Masterclass at Toronto’s Pro Actors Lab under the late David Rotenberg, one of Canada’s most respected acting coaches. She is a proud member of ACTRA.

Her background in theatre, and other physical disciplines – including martial arts, Pilates, yoga, and more – enhances her ability to embody a wide range of characters. With each performance, Roselie brings a unique blend of empathy, humour, and emotional truth, offering audiences a raw and honest lens into the human experience.

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Which ’hood are you in?

I live in Toronto, Ontario, around Trinity Bellwoods/ Dundas West & Ossington/ Little Italy.

What do you do?

I’m a professional actress for film & TV.

What are you currently working on?

I’m a Canadian actress appearing in a major supporting role in Nicely Entertainment’s holiday film, The Christmas Bookshop. The movie premiered in Canada on Super Channel Heart & Home on December 6 at 8 p.m.

The Christmas Bookshop follows Adeline Wilson, a meticulous Christmas expert and bestselling author, who clashes with Garth Bowman, a laid-back bookstore owner, during her final stop on a lacklustre holiday book tour. A playful bet turns their rivalry into a heartwarming journey of love, self-discovery, and the true magic of Christmas.

I play a central character in this story about community, love, and holiday magic—the kind of feel-good storytelling that felt especially meaningful this year.

Where can we find your work?

The Christmas Bookshop trailer can be found here. Also, visit my website.