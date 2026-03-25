“A Day in the Life” with: Performing Artist Roselie Williamson

March 25, 2026 Demian Vernieri Arts, Performing Arts

Roselie Williamson is a Canadian actress based in Toronto, Ontario, with dual Canadian and European citizenship. She has appeared in multiple award-winning films, television series, and commercial campaigns, with her work broadcast internationally. Known for her emotional depth and versatility, Roselie brings a grounded, compelling presence to every role she takes on.

She is a graduate of Humber College’s acclaimed Theatre Performance Conservatory Program, an intensive, physically focused training ground for actors. Roselie also trained for years in the Masterclass at Toronto’s Pro Actors Lab under the late David Rotenberg, one of Canada’s most respected acting coaches. She is a proud member of ACTRA.

Her background in theatre, and other physical disciplines – including martial arts, Pilates, yoga, and more – enhances her ability to embody a wide range of characters. With each performance, Roselie brings a unique blend of empathy, humour, and emotional truth, offering audiences a raw and honest lens into the human experience.

Roselie Williamson
At a TIFF red carpet
Roselie Williamson
Dinner with my bestie
In my trailer for upcoming AMC show
Jays game with my husband & step daughter
Old photo walking my dog around the neighbourhood, when he still could
Roselie Williamson
Self taping auditions
Roselie Williamson
Wheeling my elderly dog around the neighbourhood

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Which ’hood are you in?

I live in Toronto, Ontario, around Trinity Bellwoods/ Dundas West & Ossington/ Little Italy.

What do you do?

I’m a professional actress for film & TV.

What are you currently working on?

I’m a Canadian actress appearing in a major supporting role in Nicely Entertainment’s holiday film, The Christmas Bookshop. The movie premiered in Canada on Super Channel Heart & Home on December 6 at 8 p.m.

The Christmas Bookshop follows Adeline Wilson, a meticulous Christmas expert and bestselling author, who clashes with Garth Bowman, a laid-back bookstore owner, during her final stop on a lacklustre holiday book tour. A playful bet turns their rivalry into a heartwarming journey of love, self-discovery, and the true magic of Christmas.

I play a central character in this story about community, love, and holiday magic—the kind of feel-good storytelling that felt especially meaningful this year.

Where can we find your work?

The Christmas Bookshop trailer can be found here. Also, visit my website.

 

About Demian Vernieri 935 Articles
Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.
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