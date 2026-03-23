Homegrown Business: Adam Silvertown of Pace Pharmacy

Adam Silvertown is a licensed pharmacist with twenty-five years of experience in the pharmaceutical world who founded the Toronto-based Pace Pharmacy as well as VetMeds. He was prompted to start VetMeds when his dog was prescribed human medication and he realized there was a gap in care. He then launched VetMeds, a division dedicated to animal health that provides affordable and easily accessible medication. Today, Pace is recognized for personalized care and industry-leading innovation. We spoke with Silvertown, CEO and Founder of Pace Pharmacy as well as VetMeds, to learn more.

What is your business called, and what does it do?

Pace Pharmacy is a Toronto-based specialty compounding pharmacy recognized for personalized care and industry-leading innovation. I recently launched VetMeds, an animal health division of the pharmacy that gives Canadian pet owners a reliable, more affordable way to get the medications their pets need, easily and conveniently.

What made you want to do this work?

With 25 years of experience in the pharmacy industry, and as a dog owner my entire life, I founded VetMeds after a visit to the vet revealed my own dog had been prescribed a human medication at a disproportionately high price. Recognizing a gap in patient care, I am now on a mission to help pet parents access safe and approved treatments, all while saving them money on medications that their furry family members require.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Pace Pharmacy takes the stress out of getting medications, especially when they’re hard to find or need to be compounded. Most pharmacies aren’t set up for complex compounding, but Pace Pharmacy can tailor medications to the exact strength, format, or ingredients a patient needs. It also fills gaps in the market by sourcing products that aren’t readily available elsewhere. Beyond the medication itself, the convenience factor is a major problem we solve for busy families. People can get exactly what they need without rearranging their day, thanks to flexible delivery and a team that handles the frustration that usually comes with pharmacy pickups.

VetMeds gives pet owners a trustworthy and affordable alternative to overpriced vet-dispensed meds. Since vets control most of the supply and have always added heavy markups and fees, pet owners often end up paying far more than they should. Pace Pharmacy’s VetMeds division provides the exact same medications through a pharmacy at a much lower cost, easing the financial barriers and providing serious savings. Convenience is, of course, a factor here too, by making pet prescriptions just as simple and seamless to fill as human ones.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We serve people of Toronto: the patients who want easy, reliable access to medications. We also work directly with many different types of prescribers to make the prescription process smoother and less of a hassle for them and their patients.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

It’s a very basic business model. Pace Pharmacy earns revenue by dispensing prescription medications and non-prescription products, as well as providing specialized pharmacy services. Patients and customers pay for the medications, products, and services, and we often deliver directly to them. Pace Pharmacy makes money by solving real problems for prescribers and patients while offering a level of service and support that other pharmacies typically cannot provide.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Pace Pharmacy and VetMeds have two locations – one in Leaside, a trusted neighbourhood pharmacy, and one near Yonge and Bloor, conveniently located between Yorkville and the Church-Wellesley Village.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The first question to ask would be, “How do you ensure the safety, accuracy, and consistency of the pharmacy compounds you prepare?”

A trustworthy compounding pharmacy should be able to explain its quality assurance processes in simple terms. That includes how staff are trained, how much experience they have, how formulations are verified, what checks are in place to prevent errors (for example, how many people are involved in the compounding process, from start to finish), and how the pharmacy stays aligned with provincial and industry standards. You should also hear about documentation, ingredient sourcing, and how often equipment and processes are reviewed.

Strong systems and a culture of accountability are what protect patients. When a pharmacy can clearly walk you through the experience the organization has in maintaining those standards, that is when you know you can trust them.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of my work at Pace Pharmacy is knowing we’re giving someone an option that genuinely improves their quality of life. Sometimes that means creating a treatment they couldn’t get anywhere else. Other times, it is offering a service that makes their day easier or hearing how our team was able to help when others couldn’t. I also enjoy the creativity that compounding allows. In a field that can be rigid, finding customized solutions for patients is incredibly rewarding.

The worst part is the administrative side of running a busy compounding pharmacy. It is important, and it keeps everything running safely and smoothly, but it’s definitely the part I enjoy the least.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

A good one is that pharmacists don’t have trust issues; we just verify everything. Anyone who works in healthcare knows exactly why that joke exists!

Where can we follow you?

You can learn more about our compound pharmacies at pacepharmacy.com, and follow Pace Pharmacy on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @pacepharmacy and VetMeds on LinkedIn and Instagram @vetmeds.