Family Fun in Toronto this March Break!

March break is the ideal time to explore Toronto, especially with kids! Whether you’re a Torontonian or visiting from elsewhere, we have outings that will fill your days and your hearts! Here are a few of our favourite family-friendly ways to make your March Break memories!

ART LOVERS:

March Break at The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): March 14 to 22

Jump into hands-on artmaking, sing along to classic Beatles favourites performed live by Lego Money, a Toronto Garage Band, grab your complimentary AGO PLAY activity booklet, and set off on gallery adventures, including scavenger hunts, games, quizzes that turn every visit into a fun-filled, interactive experience. Youngsters can create art inspired by Paul McCartney’s Photographs 1963-64: Eye of the Storm. Design your own paper cameras and create a film strip of imagined photographs.

Lumière: The Art of Light at Trillium Park, Ontario Place from 6 pm to 11 pm

Visit this outdoor exhibition as the sun sets in the city. The FREE exhibition showcases bold and imaginative works by talented Ontario-based artists across diverse disciplines, Lumière brings this year’s theme — “Rhythms of Light: Motion, Sound, and Time” — to life. Warm up by the Trillium Park firepit Friday and Saturday evenings, and nightly during March Break (weather permitting).

Toronto Winter Stations: Woodbine Beach until March 30

The windswept shores of Lake Ontario, set against the striking skyline of Toronto, have long inspired bold new ideas for art in public space. Each winter, the city’s dormant lifeguard towers become compelling focal points for imaginative installations that transform the waterfront. This year’s theme Mirage, playing with our perceptions of what is seen and what is real. Winter Stations exhibition attracts thousands of visitors to Woodbine Beach and Kew Beach, infusing the coldest months with creativity, colour, and a strong sense of community.

Art of Brick: YZD, 30 Hanover Road, Downsview Park

Art and LEGO® enthusiasts in Toronto are invited to step into a bold and visually stunning world at Art of the Brick, the acclaimed contemporary exhibition by celebrated artist and pop culture icon Nathan Sawaya. This immersive showcase is a vibrant tribute to colour, imagination, and creativity.

Spanning more than 1,800 square feet, the exhibition features an impressive collection of Sawaya’s original works — from playful creations like a life-sized Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton crafted entirely from bricks to a brand-new piece inspired by Toronto’s iconic architecture, created exclusively for the city.

Visitors can explore larger-than-life sculptures, interactive discovery zones, and striking reimagined masterpieces, including David by Michelangelo, The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh, and Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci — each thoughtfully reconstructed using LEGO® bricks.

UTme! Design your own T-shirt at Uniqlo (booths at Toronto Eaton Centre and Yorkdale): ongoing

Combine photos, images and text any way you like to create your original design in-store. This ongoing service is fun for all ages. Create your own t-shirt or Tote (with purchased T-shirt or Tote bag) with your own images from your phone or select images from their online library. Designs are inkjet applied on the spot, so you can take it home right away! Details here.

ON STAGE IN TORONTO:

Love You Forever and More Munsch at Young People’s Theatre until March 21

Step into the wonderful world of Robert Munsch — Canada’s most beloved children’s storyteller. Bursting with heart and humour, this award-winning stage adaptation brings five treasured tales to life: Mortimer, The Paper Bag Princess, Murmel, Murmel, Murmel, Zoom!, and Love You Forever.

Get ready for gloriously loud bedtimes, unforgettable characters, and even a larger-than-life dragon springing from page to stage. Whether you’re discovering these stories for the first time or reliving childhood favourites, audiences of all ages will be swept up in this joyful tribute to growing up — from its giggle-worthy moments to the powerful bonds that tie us together.

Pinocchio with the National Ballet of Canada: March 13 to 22

Olivier Award–winning director and choreographer Will Tuckett created Pinocchio for The National Ballet of Canada in 2017, inspired by the classic 19th-century tale of a wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy.

At its core, the story is about love — with the devoted Geppetto guiding Pinocchio as he learns what it truly means to be human. Tuckett artfully weaves the original fable’s moral lessons with endearing characters, enchanting stagecraft, and playful touches of Canadiana, resulting in a magical and heartfelt production that captivates audiences of every age.

&Juliet: Royal Alexandra Theatre, ongoing

Created by Canadian writer David West Read — the Emmy® Award–winning talent behind Schitt’s Creek — this laugh-out-loud musical turns the world’s most famous love story on its head. & Juliet dares to imagine: what if Juliet chose not to end it all over Romeo? Instead, she sets off on a bold new adventure, rewriting her story with a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — on her own terms.

Juliet’s empowering journey unfolds to a soundtrack of fun pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all crafted by legendary songwriter and producer Max Martin, who has delivered more No. 1 hits this century than any other artist.

Step into this high-energy romantic comedy that proves there’s life — and love — after Romeo. The only tragedy would be missing it. Great for families with tweens and teens.

ICONIC NEIGHBOURHOOD DIY TOUR:

The Well: This captivating hub is somewhere worth exploring with lots to do for families with kids. Spend time at Arcadia Earth to explore our world in this incredible multi-sensorial immersive experience. The exhibit pairs incredible artistic installations with exciting and emerging technologies focused on the environment, sustainability and climate change. Create your own charm bracelets or necklace at GEM Studio. Visit Mr. Surprise for the hottest blind boxes to add to your toy collectibles. Visit Wellington Market, our favourite food hall with many offerings including Bear Steak Sandwiches, JapaDog (Japanese Style Hot Dogs), Shake Therapy (cotton candy over the shake is a fave!), Samosarie (colourful samosas!), Honestly Good Chicken Fingers, Isabelle’s Mochi Donuts, Rosie’s Burgers, ChaTime, and more. Crumbl Cookies is also located at The Well.

Graffiti Alley: Explore the urban outdoor art scene along Toronto’s most famous alleyway just south of Queen St. West (starting at Spadina). Oodles of fun photo opps. Then, head to the corner of King St West & Spadina to The Carbon Snack Bar for lunch to try their latest Raclette & Pastrami sandwich — an oooey, goooey, comfort meal made-to-order (available only at lunch time). What else is nearby? The Art Gallery of Ontario and 401 Richmond.

St. Lawrence Market: Explore what National Geographic named the Best Market in the World (2012). With over 120 vendors, this massive food marketplace caters to all ages. Since 1803, it’s been a culinary destination in the city. Visit the various shopkeepers and take home fresh ingredients to create your own meal from scratch. Need some inspiration? Recipes can also be found on their site. What else is nearby? Young People’s Theatre, Museum of Illusions, and The Hockey Hall of Fame.

AND MORE TO DO IN OUR CITY:

Little Canada: 10 Dundas Street East (Yonge & Dundas)

Explore Canada all in one day here in this awe-inspiring attraction! From coast to coast to coast, Little Canada offers an incredible look at some of the country’s most iconic landmarks, streets, and even a few little surprises! At the special Build A Tiny Tree Workshop (March 16-22), guests will craft a miniature tree using similar materials the Makers use to bring Little Canada’s landscapes to life. This magical, hands-on experience is perfect for makers of all ages, from curious kids to creative adults. You can choose to leave it so it will be planted in Little Canada in the future, or take it home as a keepsake to remember your adventure. In addition, every miniature tree built will help support a real tree being planted in Canada through One Tree Planted. (*note an additional $10 for tree building workshop)

SHARKS Exhibition at The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): open until March 22.

Dive into the anatomy, behaviour, and history of sharks, from familiar favourites like Tiger Sharks and Great Whites to lesser-known species like the Dwarf Lanternshark—a tiny, light-producing marvel small enough to hold in your hand. Through dozens of interactive exhibits and life-sized models, including a life-size head of the huge extinct Megalodon, visit for a unique look at these magnificent creatures, their habitats, hunting techniques, and the conservation threats that they face.

Space Explorers: THE INFINITE at GYGO Canada – Square One Shopping District, 99 Rathburn Rd W.

NEW to Toronto! Inspired by the Primetime Emmy Award®–winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, produced in collaboration with NASA and leading international space agencies, this groundbreaking production is the world’s largest collective immersive experience dedicated to life in orbit.

Set off on a virtual expedition to the International Space Station, where breathtaking 3D 360° cinematic VR places you both inside and outside the ISS. Experience the realities of daily life in space, float alongside astronauts on a spacewalk, and take in awe-inspiring views of our brilliant blue planet from above. It’s a powerful perspective—one that just might change the way you see the world.

Imagine Dragons at Casa Loma: March 14 to 21 (9 am to 5 pm daily)

This immersive daytime experience transforms Casa Loma into a fairy tale setting filled with dragons, live theatrical performances, and interactive storytelling designed for kids and families. Guests will travel through the castle and down the 800-foot underground tunnel to the stables, where the Dragon’s Lair awaits, bringing a mythical world to life.

Evergreen Brick Works:

Bring the family to the heart of Toronto’s ravine system and explore nature. Hike along the paths for fresh air. Visit the dedicated Children’s Garden. Enjoy free skating at the outdoor rink with snow-covered gardens under exposed beams from the roof of the old brick factory (skate rentals $). Visit Saturdays for the Farmer’s Market (9am to 1 pm). Enjoy a lunch or snack at The Picnic Café.

Toronto Zoo: March 14 to 22

Winter at the Zoo has loads of outdoor and indoor excitement. Stroll through five indoor pavilions bursting with lush greenery and wildlife from around the globe, get up close to more than 3,000 animals, and explore 10 kilometres of scenic trails. Take part in special programming with the Ontario Science Centre, meet your favourite PAW Patrol characters, wander through the Orchid Oasis, and so much more.

Elevate March Break at the CN Tower: March 16 to 20

Visit the 50-year-old landmark during March break — it’s also National Engineering Month! Visiting the CN Tower is always amazing, but March Break brings more activities for all ages! Additional activities include… Build and test your very own paper gliders. Discover the engineering behind building your aeroplane and then test it to see how far it’ll fly! Build your very own electrical circuits. Using aluminium foil, lights, and batteries, build and test your own circuit boards! Build your own structure. Explore principles of structural engineering or let your creativity flow with our K’Nex and Kapla building stations. Balloon Rockets. Test out how forces, mass and motion are connected. Make your very own rocket using string, a straw, tape and a balloon and watch it fly!

There are some special offers for families to save $ on admission. Visit here. What else is nearby? Toronto Railway Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, and The Bentway.

Demetres Dessert Destinations – A Sweet Escape! (all 11 GTA locations)

No passport required, just bring your appetite to Demetres during March Break and explore worldly inspired dessert offerings. Think Ube Eats Liège Waffle (Philippines), Philippines – Ube Eats Liège Waffle (Japan), The Mangolorian Belgian Waffle: (Costa Rica), Hakunafa Matata Belgian Waffle (Dubai), Burj Kunafa Fruit Cup (Dubai). Around the World – Flight of Fancy with 10 scoops of artisanal handcrafted ice creams and sorbetto is a show stopper, over-the-top, and shareable tasting experience!

March Break Fun at The Promenade (Centre Court): March 16 to 21

Families are invited to celebrate March break with a full week of free, family-friendly entertainment. Festivities include live stage performance by Juno-nominated children’s entertainers Sonshine & Broccoli (March 17), Art Sessions hosted by Happy Palette Studio (reserve spot online), Big Blog Fun Zone (LEGO Stations, Duplo, building workshops).

STAYCATIONS:

Fairmont Family Moments at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel

Turn time together into a treasured tradition with Fairmont Family Moments: a March Break week of playful programming, thoughtful perks, and royal-worthy dining in the heart of Toronto. What to expect: meet Roy the Lion, Royal York’s cuddly mascot upon check in, the Family Rec Room (March 16 to 20) includes daily movie screenings and games. A Meal for Monarchs (March 14-21) at REIGN Restaurant & Bar, where every Little Royal is crowned with a tiara or crown for this three-course dining experience ($35 per child). Families and the Little Royals also enjoy access to the indoor pool and exclusive family discounts to Toronto’s most beloved attractions.

Hotel X Toronto:

Feel like you’re away at this hotel by the lake. Hotel X is within walking distance to Trillium Park (where you can visit the Lumière: Art of Light outdoor exhibition). The hotel also brings back their popular Retro Arcade with timeless throwbacks, fan-favourite classics, and new additions like Dance Dance Revolution, Pop-A-Shot, and 8-player foosball. New this year, Retro Arcade is levelling up its snack game with an on-site vending machine stocked with retro favourites, adding even more nostalgia to the experience. Tickets to Retro Arcade are complimentary for hotel guests and $27.18 for an all-day play pass for outside visitors. Several onsite restaurants. 10XTO Kids Play Centre. Check out their Family Fun Package here.

Family Fun at Sheraton Centre Toronto:

The ultimate spot for a “playcation” in the city, with great deals to be had on rooms, as well as a packed calendar of family focused activities for all ages. Make a splash at Toronto’s largest heated indoor/outdoor pool on the third floor – no flight needed. Endless entertainment can also be found in the Kids Clubhouse, a dedicated space open daily featuring arcade games, foosball, air hockey and more. Also expect twisty balloons and caricature drawings at breakfast, bird house painting, face painting, animal encounters, and even a kids’ rave, the hotel delivers a full week of daily activities designed for effortless family fun. Calendar here.