“A Day in the Life” with: Artist Heidi Reitmaier

Heidi Reitmaier is someone who sees possibilities where others see gaps. Long before she stepped into formal leadership roles, she was asking questions about who museums are for and who they exclude. Over more than two decades, she has worked across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, learning from some of the most respected cultural institutions in the world. But what stands out isn’t the organizations on her resume. It’s her conviction that museums should belong to the public in the fullest sense.

Heidi cares deeply about cities, how they hold memory, how they evolve, and how their citizens find themselves reflected in them. She brings both intellectual rigour and generosity to her work, pushing institutions to be more open, more collaborative, and more courageous.

At Museum of Toronto, she found a challenge that matched her ambition: building a city museum from the ground up. What motivates her isn’t prestige, but purpose: creating spaces where people feel seen, heard, and connected to the place they call home.

Those who know her admire her boldness, her steadiness, and her unwavering belief that culture can shape civic life for the better.

What neighbourhood are you in?

I live in what is now deemed Little Ethiopia (formerly Greek Town). I love the eclectic nature of the Danforth. Great restaurants, local businesses and a great mix of people. The food is terrific in this part of town – truly unexpected, with some Michelin-recognized fare as well as some family-run places. Like all of Toronto, this area feels like many people have come from very different places and experiences and made it home. There is a real sense of lived histories here – so much of it layered, evolving, and shared. There is also a mix of old and young, which makes the neighbourhood feel alive and very rich in interests.

I have a dog, so green space is important. We walk a lot, and the choices from local parks to Taylor Creek to Ashbridges Bay – where the winter stations feature – this time of year, is wide-ranging and the walks are easy.

It’s these layers of experience that reinforce for me why an initiative such as the Museum of Toronto is so vital. Each of us has a unique relationship to the city, and we work on projects that share and highlight how we are all unique and integral to this city, to our neighbourhoods, stories, and public spaces. You can’t consider how we will shape our city together without sharing what we know, love and question about it.

What do you do?

I’m the CEO of Museum of Toronto, a different kind of city museum that curates the untold histories that shape the identity of our city. My role is to define how communities tell, share and bring our stories to life so every Torontonian (and visitor) can feel more connected with this city.

We work with communities, with academics, archivists, artists, and many partners across the city to make sure that Toronto’s histories aren’t just a list of dates and facts, but a living, breathing conversation that reflects the diversity and energy of the people who live here.

What are you working on right now?

We’re working on the remount of The 52 Live Theatrical experience, to be presented in association with Luminato Festival in June of this year. Did you know that 52% of the population of Toronto are women? The 52 celebrates 52 women who helped make Toronto what it is today. It is performed throughout the City of Toronto Archives, told in an intimate set of monologues and music. It’s quite brilliant, and unlike anything you will have ever seen.

Where can we find the work of the Museum of Toronto?

Right now, you can visit The 52: Stories of Women who Transformed Toronto, an exhibition at our 401 Richmond Street West space, which is free to the public. The exhibition highlights 52 women who helped shape Toronto and brings forward stories that deserve greater recognition.

Until the end of March, we also have Mr. Dressup to Degrassi: 42 Years of Legendary Kids TV at Harbourfront, another exhibition, which explores the cultural impact of the golden era of children’s TV programs.

As the summer approaches, we are preparing to launch a new exhibition called the T.O. You Don’t Know, which will inspire people to learn about the more hidden layers of our city. We are excited to share more details soon.

This work matters because sharing experiences and histories is how we can connect. Toronto is more layered and revelatory than people think. And we have seen firsthand that people get excited as they find out more about the histories of this place. More often than not, it surprises people and even moves them. We believe that what connects us is knowledge about something that happened right here in the city, whether it’s a historical figure whose work changed the city or a cultural movement that shaped a neighbourhood. We know that sharing these stories in a museum space creates a deeper sense of connection and belonging to this place. We are building a space where people feel seen by each other, and connected to the shared histories of this city.