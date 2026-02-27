Five Minutes With: Musician Liona Boyd

Five-time Juno Award winner Liona Boyd, “The First Lady of the Guitar,” has enthralled millions with her romantic and unique brand of classical, folk, and world music. She has performed solo and orchestral concerts around the world, had her own television specials, performed for many heads of state, and recorded over thirty albums—many of which have gone Gold and Platinum. Liona has received five Honorary Doctorates, been made an Officer of the Order of Canada, awarded the Order of Ontario and the Diamond Jubilee Medal, and is a member of the Guitar Player Magazine Gallery of Greats. In 2023, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Guitar Museum, and in 2025, she was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Liona has composed and arranged hundreds of pieces for the guitar and written two best-selling autobiographies and a children’s book. Since 2008, she has been touring and recording as a singer and songwriter, bringing a new dimension to her art and her five-decade career.

Name:

Liona Boyd

Genre:

Classical Guitar, World Music, New Age, Singer and Songwriter

Founded:

Took up the guitar at age 13; first album released in 1974

# of Albums:

33

Latest Album:

This Thing Called Love (newly released)

Latest Single:

Jamaica Farewell

Latest Video:

Jamaica Farewell

Favourite musician growing up:

Guitarist Julian Bream. Seeing him in concert is what inspired me to take up the classical guitar.

Favourite musician now:

Michael Bublé, whom I met at the very beginning of his career when I lived in LA.

Guilty pleasure song:

When I Kissed the Teacher – ABBA (ABBA is not really a “guilty” pleasure though, since they were brilliant.)

Live show ritual:

A ten-minute meditation with the dressing room door locked, and I would always make a hot water bottle to warm my hands before going on stage. Johnny Carson once noticed me warming my hands and asked about it when I appeared on his show for the first time.

Favourite local musician:

My late friend Gordon Lightfoot, with whom I did over a hundred shows early in my career.

EP or LP?:

I always enjoy a good LP—long enough to make a complete artistic statement.

Early bird or night owl?

I’ve always been an early bird.

Road or studio?

I enjoy both. Creating and recording in the studio is something I’ve always loved. But nothing compares to connecting directly with my audience; I toured all over the world for more than 45 years, and those are among my fondest and most treasured memories as an artist.

What do you currently want to promote?

My new album This Thing Called Love. It can be streamed everywhere.

You can also order a special hand-signed CD from Universal here.

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

Favourite local restaurant?

Lee Restaurant on Richmond Street.

Favourite street in your city and why?

Bloor Street — because I know it best, going back to my student days at the University of Toronto.

Favourite park in your city and why?

High Park. I have many nostalgic memories there—walking with a teenage boyfriend, sipping milkshakes on Bloor before catching the subway home. I also shot my Once Upon a Time album cover there in 2022. High Park feels like a beautiful forest hidden inside the city.

Favourite music venue in your city?

Massey Hall, where I’ve performed several times. I have wonderful memories of both performing and seeing great artists like Joan Baez and Nana Mouskouri.

Favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade on Bloor Street. I’ve always had a great relationship with them. Last year, I partnered with L&M and Yamaha to give away thirty classical guitars across Canada. It was extremely gratifying to give back, and I received amazing letters and stories from winners across the country.