Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Kendelle Labella

Meet Kendelle Lebella, the Toronto comedian whose style she defines as the child of a TED Talk and a panic attack, raised on 90s YTV. Kendelle’s act is structured and articulate, only to suddenly derail into hilarious rants—like her concern over squirrels taking over urban spaces. A performer of the avant-garde, her influences are as unique as her comedy, ranging from Mr. Bean to Shania Twain’s album covers.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Like if a TED Talk and a panic attack had a child, and that child was raised exclusively on MuchMusic and YTV from the 90s. It’s part sermon, part garage sale, part disco party. I begin very structured, very articulate, “here are three points about society,” and then suddenly I’m ranting about how squirrels have taken over urban spaces, and nobody seems concerned.

Who are some of your influences?

Anyone who has ever confidently said, “I’ll just eyeball it,” while measuring baking ingredients. Also, the middle child in every family. They’ve been doing avant-garde performance art in plain sight for centuries. And of course, Shania Twain’s Come On Over album cover.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Mr. Bean – obviously a silent genius. That man was my Richard Pryor. And there was my neighbour, Donna, who wasn’t technically a comedian but did yell at birds in a way that shaped my entire sense of timing. I also had a three-year-long ordeal with a crank caller. That’s commitment to a bit. That’s what I aspire to.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

At the moment, it’s my upstairs neighbour’s dog, who barks only when I am in the throes of intimacy. He has impeccable timing, razor-sharp pacing, and he never once repeats a punchline. Aside from the aforementioned Mr. Pepperoni, Nathan Fielder has an enduring place in my heart. Honourable mentions to my mentor Chelsea Peretti, Maria Bamford, Patti Harrison, Josh Johnson, Dan Soder, Sheng Wang, and Sam Sferrazza.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I stare at a wall for twenty minutes until the wall either stares back or confesses something personal. Then I eat an orange in complete silence. The silence is crucial. The orange is optional. Sometimes I do squats. But they’re emotional squats. Internal squats.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Once, I performed in a gazebo in Halifax that was technically condemned. The floorboards were basically Jenga pieces at that point. Every step was a negotiation with God. The audience was twelve retirees and one dog dressed like a pirate – the energy was unmatched.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

There’s one where I compare canned tuna to the emotional availability of my father. I’m proud of it because it makes both older men and me in the audience uncomfortable at the same time. I write jokes so people will remember me while microwaving fish.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I don’t use Spotify. I don’t use YouTube. A raven comes to my window with a VHS tape. I insert it into a toaster. That toaster tells me which local open mic I should attend. Either that or I eavesdrop on teenagers at Target — they’re referencing bits in the deodorant aisle that would normally take months to make their way from TikTok to my Instagram feed.

Tell us a joke about Toronto

The CN Tower isn’t a landmark; it’s a periscope for God, who only checks in on Toronto once a year and always leaves disappointed.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yes, yes, of course, promotion, capitalism’s little hat. I’m promoting a comedy show, technically, but spiritually I’m promoting a state of unrest. The show is called “Surviving the Season”, but you don’t watch it — you experience it, like a fever dream within the maze of IKEA Etobicoke. Tickets are available here.

Our current venue, the historic Imperial Pub, after 81 years in business, is closing in November to become a high-rise condominium. So we’re searching for a new home for the show. But in the meantime, like Aristotle’s lover once said: If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. So there’s a new venture underway – Condo Comedy: Where we bring live stand-up comedy shows to condo party rooms & theatres!

Where can we follow you?

I’m on Instagram – but my digital footprint is less a footprint and more mud tracked through a pale shag carpet. #blessthismess. If you follow me, prepare yourself: it’s equal parts comedy clips and grainy photos of sandwiches I’ve immediately regretted. I’m also traceable through crop circles, CB radio, and a small but mighty network of clairvoyant beavers.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Please understand: recommending a comedian is like handing you a cursed locket – you won’t know the consequences until much later. Still, I’ll say it: you must witness Karine Kazan, Dre Pavez, and Anna Sebastien. They are the only ones among us who know the true shape of the moon. Their jokes are less “jokes” and more warnings from the future. Support them before they ascend, leaving us behind with nothing but awe and their merch.