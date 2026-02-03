Julie the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Introducing Ms. Julie! Her favourite things are her food (because obvs…she’s a pug), pets and cuddles when she wants them, a comfy bed or sleeping on top of shoes. Oh, did I mention she likes food? Julie is very smart and will sit, stay, give both paws, and take treats gently if you ask her to and help her focus.

Julie

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 4 years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Fawn

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

