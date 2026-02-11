“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Mahshid Khajehvand

I’ve known Mahshid Khajehvand for years, and the passion she brings to art — both as a creator and a mentor — is truly inspiring. As a Toronto-based Fine Artist, her work, primarily rendered in charcoal, graphite, and pastel, is simply breathtaking. She creates high-quality, expressive art, specializing in a style that blends classical realism with conceptual depth to capture the intimate and human story of her subjects.

Her talent is undoubtedly enriched by the significant international experiences that inform the rich cultural identity seen in her compositions. Since establishing herself in Toronto, she has become an active force in the local scene, successfully running and participating in engaging exhibitions that showcase her stunning hand-drawn pieces. She also dedicates time to taking commissioned custom artworks, ensuring each piece is deeply personal for the client.

What truly sets her apart is her commitment to sharing her craft. Mahshid is an exceptional Art Educator, actively mentoring students in-person and virtually. This balance — between her solitary studio focus and her collaborative teaching — is a testament to her remarkable discipline and commitment to passing on the classical techniques that define her style.

-Written by Mahsa Mahboob, friend

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I currently live in Thornhill, which provides a peaceful and focused environment that’s essential for my demanding studio work. However, my roots are far across the world; I was born and grew up in Tehran, which shaped my early artistic perspective.

Moving to the Greater Toronto Area has been an incredible experience. While the quiet of Thornhill is necessary for the intense concentration my detailed, hand-drawn art requires, I absolutely love drawing inspiration from the city’s energy. You’ll often find me exploring the heart of downtown — especially around the vibrant galleries, unique architecture, and creative pulse of Queen Street West. That’s where I truly feel connected to the Toronto art community.

What do you do?

Primarily, I am dedicated to creating conceptual art. I love blending classical realism with imaginative and surreal elements to tell deeply human stories through my hand-drawn pieces. My goal is always to create something that is both technically strong and emotionally resonant.

Beyond the easel, I am also passionate about sharing these traditional techniques, so I spend a significant amount of time teaching privately, both in-person and virtually, mentoring students in detailed drawing, composition, and my unique style.

Finally, a vital part of my work involves professional engagement: I am constantly participating in exhibitions and shows across the city. Sharing my art with the vibrant Toronto community and connecting with other artists is absolutely essential to my growth and practice.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently focused on a brand new conceptual work centred around the theme of New Year and Toronto. It’s a very personal project, blending the idea of renewal with the unique cultural landscape of the city. I’m excited that this piece is almost finished, and it will be exhibited soon at an upcoming show.

Where can we find your work?

The best place to view my full portfolio and understand the breadth of my work is always my personal website.

If you are interested in acquiring my original art or commissioning a custom piece, you can find my available work for sale on my profile through Saatchi Art.

Finally, to follow my day-to-day life, see behind-the-scenes studio progress, and get updates on local Toronto exhibitions, please connect with me on Instagram and Facebook.