“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Mahshid Khajehvand

February 11, 2026 Emilea Semancik Arts, Visual Arts

I’ve known Mahshid Khajehvand for years, and the passion she brings to art — both as a creator and a mentor — is truly inspiring. As a Toronto-based Fine Artist, her work, primarily rendered in charcoal, graphite, and pastel, is simply breathtaking. She creates high-quality, expressive art, specializing in a style that blends classical realism with conceptual depth to capture the intimate and human story of her subjects.

Her talent is undoubtedly enriched by the significant international experiences that inform the rich cultural identity seen in her compositions. Since establishing herself in Toronto, she has become an active force in the local scene, successfully running and participating in engaging exhibitions that showcase her stunning hand-drawn pieces. She also dedicates time to taking commissioned custom artworks, ensuring each piece is deeply personal for the client.

What truly sets her apart is her commitment to sharing her craft. Mahshid is an exceptional Art Educator, actively mentoring students in-person and virtually. This balance — between her solitary studio focus and her collaborative teaching — is a testament to her remarkable discipline and commitment to passing on the classical techniques that define her style.

-Written by Mahsa Mahboob, friend

Mahshid Khajehvand
The heart of her work. Mahshid is a Toronto Fine Artist devoted to translating the world’s everyday beauty into hand-drawn expression.
Mahshid Khajehvand
Sharing her vision. Mahshid at a thematic exhibition — a core connection point for artists in Toronto.
From the easel to the wall. This is where the private process becomes public, an essential step for any working Fine Artist in Toronto.
This is where I recharge. Getting out into nature — even for a quick camping trip — is how I ground my work and gather new ideas for the emotional stories I tell.
Visiting Canada’s famous attractions helps me see the world on a new scale. I use these powerful experiences to fuel the conceptual side of my art.
Balancing the quiet of the studio with the roar of the crowd. We love supporting our local team, TFC! It’s an important part of my family life and being a Toronto Artist.
Mahshid Khajehvand
Staying active is key. I make sure to get out and exercise to balance the intense focus required in my studio.
Mahshid Khajehvand
The complete lifecycle of a custom commission. I devote myself fully to every piece, from the first sketch to the final touch and professional delivery to the client.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I currently live in Thornhill, which provides a peaceful and focused environment that’s essential for my demanding studio work. However, my roots are far across the world; I was born and grew up in Tehran, which shaped my early artistic perspective.

Moving to the Greater Toronto Area has been an incredible experience. While the quiet of Thornhill is necessary for the intense concentration my detailed, hand-drawn art requires, I absolutely love drawing inspiration from the city’s energy. You’ll often find me exploring the heart of downtown — especially around the vibrant galleries, unique architecture, and creative pulse of Queen Street West. That’s where I truly feel connected to the Toronto art community.

What do you do?

Primarily, I am dedicated to creating conceptual art. I love blending classical realism with imaginative and surreal elements to tell deeply human stories through my hand-drawn pieces. My goal is always to create something that is both technically strong and emotionally resonant.

Beyond the easel, I am also passionate about sharing these traditional techniques, so I spend a significant amount of time teaching privately, both in-person and virtually, mentoring students in detailed drawing, composition, and my unique style.

Finally, a vital part of my work involves professional engagement: I am constantly participating in exhibitions and shows across the city. Sharing my art with the vibrant Toronto community and connecting with other artists is absolutely essential to my growth and practice.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently focused on a brand new conceptual work centred around the theme of New Year and Toronto. It’s a very personal project, blending the idea of renewal with the unique cultural landscape of the city. I’m excited that this piece is almost finished, and it will be exhibited soon at an upcoming show.

Where can we find your work?

The best place to view my full portfolio and understand the breadth of my work is always my personal website.

If you are interested in acquiring my original art or commissioning a custom piece, you can find my available work for sale on my profile through Saatchi Art.

Finally, to follow my day-to-day life, see behind-the-scenes studio progress, and get updates on local Toronto exhibitions, please connect with me on Instagram and Facebook.

 

About Emilea Semancik 267 Articles
Emilea Semancik was born in North Vancouver. Emilea has always always wanted to freelance her own pieces and currently writes for the Vancouver Guardian. She is also a recipe author working towards publishing her own series of recipe books. You can find her recipes on Instagram. @ancestral.foods

Related Articles