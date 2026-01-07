“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Gavin Lynch

Gavin Lynch explores landscape with a contemporary point of view, drawing from environmentally aware fiction, art history, and nature itself.

Lynch challenges the traditional notion of landscape painting by approaching each work with a digitally informed, collage-like approach. By playing with opposing visual and tactile qualities, Lynch creates a layered and nuanced canvas that plays with the sculptural qualities of paint. The artist looks to climate change and the inherent destruction of our natural environment to depict forest scenes and seascapes, each informed by research expeditions, lived experience, and his fascination with Weird fiction and Eco fiction.

Gavin Lynch completed his Master of Fine Arts at the University of Ottawa, Ottawa, in 2012. Prior to studying at the University of Ottawa, Lynch completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Emily Carr University of Art and Design, Vancouver, in 2009.

Works by the artist can be found in collections including Royal Bank of Canada; Toronto Dominion Bank; Scotiabank; City of Ottawa Public Art Collection, University of Toronto, Simon Fraser University Permanent Collection, B.C. Hall, Air Canada, among others.

***

Which ‘hood’ are you in?

I live outside Wakefield, Quebec, which is 40 minutes north of Ottawa, in the Gatineau hills. We live on the backside of a small ski hill, in the woods. We made the move to a rural life nearly ten years ago, which was one of the best decisions our family has made. My studio is a fifteen-minute drive up the Gatineau River, in a decommissioned rural school that is now an artist cooperative.

What do you do?

I am an artist ~ I primarily make landscape paintings that explore our relationship to nature and technology.

What are you currently working on?

I am just finishing my latest show, titled ‘Light Spells’, which opens at Bau-xi Gallery in Toronto on November 6th.

Where can we find your work?

I currently have work with Bau-xi Gallery (Toronto/Vancouver), Peter Robertson Gallery (Edmonton), Rhodes Gallery (London, UK) and Cohle Gallery (Menorca/Paris). Instagram is a good place to see what I’ve been up to recently.