“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Gavin Lynch

January 7, 2026 Shantelle Canzanese Arts, Visual Arts

Gavin Lynch explores landscape with a contemporary point of view, drawing from environmentally aware fiction, art history, and nature itself.

Lynch challenges the traditional notion of landscape painting by approaching each work with a digitally informed, collage-like approach. By playing with opposing visual and tactile qualities, Lynch creates a layered and nuanced canvas that plays with the sculptural qualities of paint. The artist looks to climate change and the inherent destruction of our natural environment to depict forest scenes and seascapes, each informed by research expeditions, lived experience, and his fascination with Weird fiction and Eco fiction.

Gavin Lynch completed his Master of Fine Arts at the University of Ottawa, Ottawa, in 2012. Prior to studying at the University of Ottawa, Lynch completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Emily Carr University of Art and Design, Vancouver, in 2009.

Works by the artist can be found in collections including Royal Bank of Canada; Toronto Dominion Bank; Scotiabank; City of Ottawa Public Art Collection, University of Toronto, Simon Fraser University Permanent Collection, B.C. Hall, Air Canada, among others.

Gavin Lynch
The Gatineau River ~ I often get a quick morning hike in before hitting the studio
Gavin Lynch
The morning view from my rural studio
Prepping
Studio portrait
Our studio pup, Pawblo
The studio basketball court, which I can *almost* dunk on
Recent work
Working on ‘What Goes Up’
Gavin Lynch
Signing prints
Gavin Lynch
Signing off from the studio.

***

Which ‘hood’ are you in?

I live outside Wakefield, Quebec, which is 40 minutes north of Ottawa, in the Gatineau hills. We live on the backside of a small ski hill, in the woods. We made the move to a rural life nearly ten years ago, which was one of the best decisions our family has made. My studio is a fifteen-minute drive up the Gatineau River, in a decommissioned rural school that is now an artist cooperative.

What do you do?

I am an artist ~ I primarily make landscape paintings that explore our relationship to nature and technology.

What are you currently working on?

I am just finishing my latest show, titled ‘Light Spells’, which opens at Bau-xi Gallery in Toronto on November 6th.

Where can we find your work?

I currently have work with Bau-xi Gallery (Toronto/Vancouver), Peter Robertson Gallery (Edmonton), Rhodes Gallery (London, UK) and Cohle Gallery (Menorca/Paris). Instagram is a good place to see what I’ve been up to recently.

 

About Shantelle Canzanese
Shantelle Canzanese was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. She currently writes for the Toronto Guardian and values the freedom and creativity it allows. She loves connecting with people and getting the opportunity to tell their story. She's also a personal development coach and passionate about DIY and design. You can learn more about her at www.shantellecanzanese.com
Website

