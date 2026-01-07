Step Inside the Future of Design: IDS Toronto 2026 Preview

Toronto’s design calendar kicks off in spectacular fashion this January with the Interior Design Show 2026. For four days, the city transforms into a playground for creativity, colour and next level design experiences. This year promises some of the most immersive installations yet.

Event Details

Dates: January 22 to 25

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Times: Thursday, January 22nd from 11 AM to 7 PM

Friday, January 23rd from 11 AM to 7 PM

Saturday, January 24th from 10 AM to 7 PM

Sunday, January 25th from 10 AM to 5 PM

Tickets: Available online at interiordesignshow.com/toronto. Prices vary for adult, student and group passes

Walk Into the Future of Work

The headline feature this year is How We Work, a set of immersive environments exploring the future of workspaces. Step inside and you might feel like you have landed in a scene from Severance. Three collaborative design teams have built narrative driven experiences designed to challenge your perceptions of creativity, focus and wellbeing. These are not typical booths but mind bending environments you will want to experience firsthand.

Colour, Drama and Playful Spaces

IDS 2026 embraces bold and saturated colour across the show floor. Expect brands like Hollis + Morris to demonstrate how to bring this vibrant trend into your home without losing sophistication. For those seeking the ultimate art meets social spot, the Central Bar Field of Interaction is a must see. It is a sculptural rock inspired bar that doubles as an interactive art installation.

World Class Speakers and Local Legends

The conference lineup is equally impressive. Attendees will hear from global design icons such as Eames Demetrios, Yves Béhar and Tatiana Bilbao, alongside Canadian design royalty Tommy Smythe and Brian Gluckstein. Sessions include the intersection of AI and design, rethinking creativity in the technology era. It is essentially a live version of your favourite design podcast.

Discover the Next Big Thing

IDS continues to be the place to spot the next generation of design talent. The Studio North and Prototype sections highlight emerging Canadian designers, offering a first look at products and makers destined for the mainstream. For international flair, IDS presents European design pavilions from Portugal and Italy, showcasing craftsmanship and home innovations that will make you rethink global design trends.

Interactive, Accessible and Immersive

From IKEA’s immersive 600 square foot kitchen experience to ILLUMINATE, a groundbreaking lighting tunnel where technology and art collide, IDS proves that great design can be both aspirational and achievable. Meanwhile, The District marketplace lets attendees shop curated collections from indie and international brands. The global debut of innovative furniture pieces offers a sneak peek of what is next in home interiors.

Why You Cannot Miss IDS 2026

Whether you are a design professional, a curious homeowner or someone who loves a vibrant interactive experience, IDS 2026 promises to deliver everything from immersive installations and thought provoking seminars to global design showcases. This is not just a trade show. It is a cultural event where Toronto becomes the epicentre of innovation, creativity and style.

Full show details, exhibitor lists and schedules are available at interiordesignshow.com/toronto.