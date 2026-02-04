“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Writer Amy Rosen

Amy Rosen is the worst. Not because she’s loud or rude or hogs the conversation. Nope. It’s because she’s good at everything. She’s the smartest, kindest, and funniest person in the room—every room. Ugh. Annoying. Her food, travel, and lifestyle journalism has racked up tons of awards, a James Beard nomination, and fancy editorial gigs that have flown her around the world—multiple times. Who’s jealous? Me, obviously. Then there’s Rosen’s Cinnamon Buns, her cinnamon bun bakery that became a grocery-store hit faster than dough can rise. Lineups down the block. Her buns? Real. Fabulous. Still annoying. Oh, and books! Amy’s written over six best-selling cookbooks, plus a debut novel, OFF MENU, which instantly topped every “must-read” list of Summer 2025. Because of course it did. She’s also a go-to TV host, sprinkling her signature wit, warmth, and know-how all over every screen. Amy Rosen is better at everything than me—or you—and somehow, we can’t help but love her for it. Without Amy, what would we eat, read, or binge-watch? So yes—utterly, completely, gloriously annoying.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live at College and Ossington, so I’d say I’m on the cusp of Little Italy/Little Portugal. I can walk to everything I need and am surrounded by parks. I feel lucky to live here.

What do you do?

I’m a food and travel writer, cookbook author, casting producer for Top Chef Canada, cinnamon bun entrepreneur and most recently, new novelist.

What are you currently working on?

I’ve always got a few irons in the fire, but recently I’ve been especially eager to appear at TIFA’s first-ever Romance Festival, Ever After.

Where can we find your work?

My book Off Menu is available at bookstores everywhere, and you can also find my food and travel features in the Globe & Mail, Toronto Star, Food & Wine magazine and others.