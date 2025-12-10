“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Artist Heather Marie Annis

Some people love to sit and relax. Heather Marie Annis is not one of them. When she is not working or being the most playful mom ever to Finch and our little corgi, Valkyrie, she is working hard on building her nest or creating new theatre works. She always has some kind of crafting or art project on the go, and the uke, piano, or singing linger in the air at any given time around her. “What is our family Halloween costume?” “What song shall we dance to?” and “Is this funny?” are big questions in our house.

Heather wears many creative hats and has done everything from illustrating a book to producing a web series, from teaching a university course to writing a feature, from singing, dancing and clowning with elders in long-term care, to starring in award-winning theatre shows. She loves an adventure and would be a great asset on your next camping trip (please take her because she loves camping way more than I do, and it will save me from having to go with her).

-Written by Alastair Forbes, partner of Heather

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’m in the east end of Toronto. I love the Danforth and the sleeping giant. I used to live in the west end so I do feel the good vibes for both.

What do you do?

I am an actor, writer, clown and teacher. Life is always shifting depending on the contract I’m working on. If I’m not in rehearsals for a show, I’m doing therapeutic clown shifts at long-term care facilities and/or teaching workshops or classes in theatre, writing or clown. I run UNIT Productions, home of Morro and Jasp, with Amy Lee and we are always developing a new show or project. When I’m not working, I’m mom-ing, walking my doggo, needle felting, painting, playing music or being in nature.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently in rehearsals for Theatre Gargantua’s latest show, Dissonant Species. I am co-writer for the show, with Michael Gordon Spence, as well as acting in the show. I am also working on my own show, (UN)Fruitful, a comedy about IVF, a new show with Morro and Jasp, and a feature with my partner, Alastair Forbes, which is post production.

Where can we find your work?

At any theatre that will hire me or produce my shows. You can find all things Morro and Jasp at morroandjasp.com. All my projects are posted on heathermarieannis.com.