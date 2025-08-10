Recipe for Bomba di Riso from Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano shared this delicious recipe for Bomba di Riso—a rich, oven-baked rice dish layered with slow-cooked meat sauce, topped generously with Parmigiano Reggiano and crisp breadcrumbs. Golden on the outside and deeply savoury inside, it’s a classic Italian comfort food perfect for feeding a crowd.
Bomba di Riso
Serves 6
Ingredients:
For the rice
- 1 kg carnaroli rice
- 300 g grated parmigiano reggiano
- 150 g breadcrumbs
- 6 eggs
- 1 vegetable stock cube
For the sauce
- 400 g veal (cut suitable for meat sauce, not too fatty)
- 300 g loin or shoulder of porke
- 200 g beef (in a thin slice)
- 2 sausages
- 1 breast or 1 thigh or ¼ boiling chicken
- 2 celery stalks
- 2 carrots
- 1 shallote
- 20 g dried porcini mushrooms
- 30 g butter
- tomato paste, to taste
- 1 stock cube
- 1 drop of extra virgin olive oil
- 1 glass of dry white wine
- salt, to taste
Directions:
- Prepare the sauce by slicing the shallot thinly and frying lightly in plenty of oil. Add a glass of white wine and the diced meat. Simmer with water. Add salt and if necessary a stock cube, if the meat is not flavoursome enough. Once the meat has absorbed water and wine, add the carrots and celery chopped using the mixer beforehand. Add the tomato paste. Leave to cook over a gentle heat for 2/3 hours. Towards the end of the cooking, soak 20g of dried porcini mushrooms, squeeze out and add them to the sauce. Add the butter after turning off the heat, then stir.
- Bring a pan of water to the boil and add a stock cube. When it reaches the boil, add the rice then cook ensuring it is drained whilst it still has some “bite”.
- In the meantime spread oil inside a pan suitable for using in the oven and cover the entire inside surface with plenty of breadcrumbs.
- Prepare the “tridura” mixture by beating the whole eggs with the Parmigiano Reggiano and a pinch of salt. Add a little grated nutmeg and stir.
- Pour the liquid part of the sauce into a bowl. Drain the rice (retaining the water used for cooking it) and add to the bowl. Mix well and if necessary add a little of the cooking water, so that the resulting mixture is reasonably runny. Add the “tridura” mixture. Add the Parmigiano Reggiano. Taste the mixture and if necessary increase the amount of cheese to add flavour.
- Fill half the pan previously prepared with the breadcrumbs, leaving a well in the middle (the rice must cover the bottom and sides with a thick layer). Place the sauce in the middle. Cover with the remaining rice. Sprinkle plenty of Parmigiano Reggiano and breadcrumbs on the surface.
- Bake at 180-200°C for around 40-60 minutes.