“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Performing Artist Arianna Shannon

Arianna Shannon has always seen the world through curious eyes. Born and raised in the GTA, she is a natural storyteller, often found observing quietly, soaking in life and the people around her. At just 21 years old, Arianna is already carving out a space for herself in the Canadian arts scene. As an actress, she brings both sensitivity and strength to everything she does.

Life, as it does, has brought moments of hardship and grief, but it’s been in those very moments that Arianna has learned how to lead herself with independence and grace. You might mistake her quiet presence for shyness, but give her a moment and you’ll discover a young woman whose depth runs deep. She is a listener and an old soul who brings emotional honesty to her craft.

Between filming independent projects and modelling between auditions, Arianna is also completing her Bachelor of Commerce at Toronto Metropolitan University. Off camera, you’ll likely find her testing out the best pasta in the city and exploring the world, travelling.

Arianna isn’t just an actress to watch; she’s someone to know deeply and follow for years to come.

-Written by Ashley Brodeur, family member

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’m in the Annex. I love it because of how close it is to everything, yet it still feels like its own little community. There’s beautiful parks, lots of greenery, and it’s just close enough to Bloor Street W with a variety of great food options.

What do you do?

I’m an Actress, aspiring filmmaker, and a girl who loves business.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on a film with Serville Poblete, an amazing director from Toronto.

Where can we find your work?

You can find me in Season 3 of CBC’s Plan B, currently streaming on CBC Gem!