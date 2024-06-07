Five Minutes With: Toronto Musician Wolfgang Webb

Restless nights are a hell-storm of synaptic wildfires, an onslaught of flickering, free-associative psychic combats with every single mistake, every single heartache, every single regret, every single loss and every single emotional scar from your past, present and imagined future. And then, instead of the comfort and succour of the pillow the next night ••• repeat. Repeat, repeat, repeat. Wolfgang Webb makes his solo debut with this impossibly long-overdue album. The Insomniacs’ Lullaby, was borne of this state and, indeed, sounds not unlike what it feels like to be perpetually immersed in this state. Probably because it was made in the throes of this state, when every night is a long, dark night of the soul.

Name:

Wolfgang Webb

Genre:

Acoustic-Electro-Ambient-Orchestral

Founded:

All of my life LOL

# of Albums:

One

Latest Album:

The Insomniacs’ Lullaby

Latest Single:

“Before you sleep (the pills)”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

David Bowie

Favourite musician now:

Nick Cave

Guilty pleasure song:

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Live show ritual:

I’m a Studio Musician

Favourite local musician:

Mary Margaret O’Hara

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Where can we follow you?

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The Queen Mother

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Sackville Street (it’s where I have my recording studio)

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity BellwoodsAs a fan of T Park, it’s more than just a park—it’s a sanctuary nestled right in the heart of the downtown core. The sheer magnitude of its beauty never fails to astound me. With over 400 trees spanning both old and young growth, it’s like stepping into a tranquil oasis amidst the bustling city. What I love most about T Park is its versatility. You can soak up the sun in a peaceful picnic area, there’s something for everyone. And let’s not forget about the dog off-leash area— furry friends absolutely love it.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Rivoli – a beautiful intimate venue – plus my old band played many Saturday nights there. Also love the Pad Thai

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom and Long&McQuade