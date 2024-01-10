“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Author Chantel Guertin

Chantel Guertin is the author of nine novels, including the instant bestsellers Two for the Road and her latest, It Happened One Christmas, a swoony holiday romance that’s perfect for anyone who loves the festive season and a good Hallmark Christmas movie.

She has worked as an editor at outlets like ELLE Canada and The Kit, and, was the resident beauty and lifestyle expert on The Marilyn Denis Show, one of the country’s most popular daytime talk shows. These days, when she isn’t playing tennis, reading as many rom-coms as she can, spending time with her family, or writing books that will give you all the cosy and butterflies-in-your-stomach feels, Chantel uses her longtime media experience and savvy to educate others: She is a partner at Ghost Bureau, a content marketing agency, and in 2017 she founded the Lifestyle Media post-graduate program at Centennial College. Chantel lives in Toronto.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

Kensington Market. I’ve lived here with my husband and three kids for the past 10 years. My husband and I are both writers, and we bought the house from another well-known Toronto author. It’s a house made for readers and writers and we love it.

What do you do?

I write romantic comedy novels. I have five for adults and a four-book teen series. It Happened One Christmas is my latest and ninth novel, which came out on October 31, 2023. It’s the story of a Hollywood film director who goes to Chelsea, Quebec to secure the film permit for her script and butts heads with the grumpy (yet swoony) town mayor/Christmas tree owner amidst an ice storm.

What are you currently working on?

A new book, but it’s early days of the writing process. I had two books come out this year (Two for the Road came out in April), so it’s been a busy year of writing and doing publicity for it.

Where can we find your work?

Anywhere you buy books (in-store or online). Visit my website or you can follow me on Instagram and TikTok.