Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Bobbi Summers

In a world filled with cookie-cutter comedians, Bobbi Summers dares to be different. Renowned for his dark and twisted sense of humour, this Toronto-based comedian has mesmerized audiences with his offbeat comedy style. I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Bobbi and discuss his unique approach to comedy, his influences, and his latest project, “I Hate People, People Hate Me.” Read on to discover more about this one-of-a-kind comedian who is unapologetically pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be funny.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would say Bobbi Summers is a Nickelodeon cartoon character but more overtly suicidal, drug addicted, and at odds with the dark forces of the world that weigh down on him.

Who are some of your influences?

I’m very influenced by Gorillaz, South Park, Evanescence – anything comedic or musical that kind of managed to have a big cultural moment while not shying away from the strange or the dark. I’m inspired all the time by everything from Super Mario to gay porn. Art is art and more is more.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Raven Baxter of That’s So Raven

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Raven Baxter of That’s So Raven

What is your pre-show ritual?

I’ll go to an Esso, get a pack of cigs and some of that bubble-mint tooth whitening chewing gum. Then I’ll smoke and have some gum. Then I’ll usually pray and ask Jesus Christ to keep me in his light while I perform and help me to deliver something that will make the audience happy or move them in some way. I’m a big proponent of prayer, which I know is weird because my act is so “blasphemous”, but I honestly think Jesus would like my jokes about anal.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Do you mean favourite place I’ve performed comedy or oral sex?? The answer to both is a bowling alley in Guelph, Ontario.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I think they’re all kinda shit, which is good, because I’m never satisfied. I’m rarely as impressed as I aim to be by my own material, so I’m never complacent and always improving.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I embrace both old and new means of discovery for comedy. I love going to a bar that smells like urine and watching crappy open mics, scoping out new comics. I also love TikTok and have met a lot of really treasured comedic collaborators via that platform or Instagram.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I live in Mississauga so I don’t need to tell you a joke about the city, living there in itself is a joke, no offence to Hazel McCallion’s ghost.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yes. I created, wrote, and starred in a new digital series called I Hate People, People Hate Me. The first two episodes are on YouTube worldwide and all of season 1 is streaming in Canada on CBC Gem. I would also like to promote my new side hustle – selling rare Pokémon cards. Hit me up for a holographic Jigglypuff.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I’m so inspired by many many comics in Toronto. But I’m going to single out Jack Hirschfield because he’s as remarkable as a human being as he is as an artist. Also, Sam Burns is awe-inspiring. His special is coming out soon and it’s hot hot heat.

